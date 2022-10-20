The Southeast Whitfield High School football team couldn’t have asked for a better opening drive in Thursday’s Region 7-4A game against Central-Carrollton.
The Raiders marched 65 yards — all of it in the run game save for one pass from Brayden Miles to Matthew Brock — chewed just under 8 minutes off of the clock and got in for a touchdown. The cannon mounted behind the end zone at Southeast rung out in a blast after a Miles 1-yard sneak, signaling a Raider touchdown and a 6-0 lead.
The problem for the Raiders?
Central was celebrating a touchdown of its own while the cannon’s smoke could still be seen and smelled.
The early Southeast (4-4, 0-3 Region 7-4A) lead was quickly extinguished, and Central (5-3, 1-2 Region 7-4A) never allowed any more points in a 51-6 win over the Raiders in Dalton Thursday. The game was moved up a day due to an officials shortage.
The slow stride to score from Southeast was countered quickly by a lightning-fast, four-play touchdown drive. Just over a minute of game time after the Raider score, Devan Powell hit Jonaz Walton on a swing pass, and the speedy and strong freshman back who already possesses Southeastern Conference offers did the rest on a 17-yard touchdown reception.
Both teams exchanged fumbles — Aiden Relthford fell on one for Central, Daniel Franco pounced on a Walton fumble for the Raiders — before the first quarter ended with a 7-6 Central lead.
Southeast nearly hit on a would-be 72-yard touchdown pass from Miles to Brock, but, after officials ruled Brock out-of-bounds before making the juggling catch, Central’s offense was back on the field.
Powell hit the Lions’ other highly-rated playmaker, South Carolina-commit Vicari Swain, on a screen pass. Swain sprinted past Southeast for an 18-yard score.
Powell didn’t do a lot of downfield passing — most of Central’s damage came courtesy of Walton and the run game — but he picked up the two touchdowns while fanning the ball out to speedy backs and receivers.After Walton burst through for a big gain to set Central up at Southeast’s 24, Kameron Edge galloped the rest of the way on the next play to put Central up 20-7 at the break.
After scoring three touchdowns in the first half, the Lions needed just over six minutes in the third quarter to match that and quickly put the game out of reach.
Walton rushed for two more scores, a 14-yarder and a 25-yard sprint. Powell faked a handoff and sprinted himself for a 13-yard score with 5:41 left in the third to make the lead 41-6.
Southeast’s offense grinded a few tough yards with running back Brady Ensley, but not enough to move the ball past midfield in the third.
Reserves came in late in the third, and a running clock joined to start the fourth quarter. Central added a field goal and a sprint from backup rusher Zaylend Person before the clock ran out.
The loss is the third straight, all in region play, for Southeast after a 4-1 start, and the task in the tough region doesn’t get any easier next week.Southeast travels to undefeated Cedartown next week for a Friday game at 7:30 p.m.
