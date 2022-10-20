Soccertown, USA, is used to fielding top-ranked teams.
Usually, though, that's on the high school soccer pitch.
On Wednesday, the city of Dalton saw its first No. 1 team on the college level.
The Dalton State College men's soccer team claimed the No. 1 spot in the NAIA's men's soccer rankings on Wednesday. That's the highest ranking in program history, besting the No. 3 ranking the undefeated Roadrunners held for the previous two weeks.
The team found out they received the top ranking on Wednesday morning, and they backed up that ranking Wednesday night.
The Roadrunners put together a dominant defensive effort and scored two goals after half to pull away from Southern States Athletic Conference foe Blue Mountain 3-0.
"The hard work we put in all season has paid off," said Jaime Mendiola, a freshman midfielder, after Wednesday's game. "We don't take too much into the ranking, but we just want to play at a high level here as a family."
The ranking is voted on by the NAIA's coaches.
"You always want the respect of your peers and you appreciate that," said Dalton State head coach Saif Alsafeer. "But the only opinions that matter is the opinions in the locker room. We're happy with what we've done, but we want more."
Alsafeer, who coaches both the DSC men's and women's soccer teams, arrived as the head coach in 2019 and has overseen the best years of a Roadrunner men's soccer program that began play in 2015. The team finished the season without a loss in 2020 and won the SSAC, and last year's team made the program's deepest run in the NAIA tournament.
After Dalton State (12-0-3, 5-0-1 SSAC) entered halftime Wednesday night with a 1-0 lead — thanks to a Leonardo Seixas goal — the Roadrunners widened the margin just five minutes into the second half with a Mendiola goal.
The slicing Mendiola, a Coahulla Creek High School product, was found by Josh Ramos on a centering pass, and Mendiola headed the ball into the back of the net.
"At half, coach was telling us just to be more aggressive," Mendiola said. "I saw the ball coming in, and I thought I could get to it."
The Dalton State defense continued to hold Blue Mountain (5-8-2, 2-3-2 SSAC) off the board, and Ramos scored a goal to cap the scoring in the 70th minute. Noah Cicoria picked up the assist on a scramble in front of the net that Ramos then collected and fired in for the third score.
Despite holding only a 2-0 lead well into the match, the Roadrunners never faced much danger, thanks to a suffocating defense.
The few — and far-between — possessions that would reach the ball over the midfield stripe for Blue Mountain were usually quickly snuffed out or turned back into a breakaway for Dalton State.
In the first half, the Roadrunners volleyed balls at the goalkeeper, piling up 21 attempts while not giving up a single look at the goal from Blue Mountain. Seixas' goal, which came 34 minutes into the contest, was one of eight shots on goal in the first half.
The second-half defense of Dalton State was lax — only if compared to the dominant opening frame. The Roadrunners managed the second half with a 14-2 shot advantage, allowing the lone shot on frame all night. That one was stopped by Michael Barrueta, who played 77 minutes in goal before allowing Nestor Mendez, a Dalton High graduate, to take over for the final 13.
The win was the final home game of the regular season for the new top team in the NAIA.
The Roadrunners hope to keep the top seed in the conference with three more SSAC games on the road, starting Saturday in Alabama against Talladega at 5 p.m. Dalton State then turns toward the conference tournament.
Prior to the dominant effort by the Roadrunner men, the Dalton State women (3-5-4, 1-3-2 SSAC) got their first conference win with a 2-0 victory over Blue Mountain (6-8-1, 2-5-0 SSAC).
The Lady Roadrunners scored two first-half goals, and the defense took care of the rest.
Those two goals came quickly near the end of the first half. 41 minutes passed before Ava Vandoren found the back of the net unassisted. just three minutes later, and with only 10 seconds remaining in the half, Kylie Pritchett found Emma Johnson for a score.
The Lady Roadrunners made good two of their five shots on goal, while Blue Mountain, which managed four shots on frame of their five total shots, couldn't convert any. DSC keeper Brooke Alvarez, a Northwest Whitfield graduate, tallied those four saves.
Vandoren led the Lady Roadrunners in total shots with three of the 11.
The win is the first outright victory for Dalton State since a Sept. 5 victory over Williams Baptist. Dalton State has four ties since then.
The Lady Roadrunners also play Talladega on Saturday, taking the field before the men at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.