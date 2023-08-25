Christian Heritage School is still hunting for a win after a tough — and hot — loss in at The Lion’s Den on Friday.
The Lions (0-2) fell to Temple High School (2-0), 41-13, in Friday night’s home opener that was delayed until 8 p.m. due to extreme temperatures and saw a plethora of stoppages from cramping.
The Tiger defense made important stops — forcing three turnovers on downs — and its offense pounded the weak side on the ground to beat Christian Heritage.
The Lions had a pair of chances to score in the first half, the first coming in the first quarter. After punting in its first two possessions, the Lions put together a drive that saw 27- and 21-yard strikes from junior quarterback Carter Triplett to junior wide receiver Charlie Idom. The Tigers defense stepped up, holding the Lions on four plays with goal to go and forcing an early turnover on downs.
On its ensuing drive, Christian Heritage was gifted a short field via a return and penalty on the Temple punt, but after driving the ball inside the 10-yard-line, the Christian Heritage offense stalled, held again in four plays and turn the ball over on downs on the Lion 3-yard-line. Christian Heritage head coach Frank Barden noted his team needs to increase its time of possession to find success.
“We’re thin on numbers, have a lot of kids playing both ways,” Barden said. “We’ve got to get where we can slow the game down and sustain some drives because our defense was probably out there 100 plays.”
Triplett still managed 212 yards in the air on 15-31 passing, while rushing for 73 yards. Idom, his most frequent target of the night, racked up 152 receiving yards on nine catches. Triplett found junior wide receiver Dontae Crowder for a 7-yard strike to score the Lions’ first points. The passing touchdown tied the game in the second quarter 7-7.
Two quarters later, it was the Triplett-Idom connection that led to Christian Heritage’s final score. Triplett found his receiver for a 43-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the Lions failed to convert on the two-point attempt. The strike brought the game to a 34-13 score.
The Temple ground game amassed 384 yards, as C.J. Gray rushed for 128 yards and Cayson McAnallan rushed for 98 and one touchdown. Gray caught two touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Jackson Gribben who only attempted seven passes on the night.
The Tigers used a special teams touchdown to score the game’s first points. After forcing a three-and-out from the Lions, junior deep safety Darius Rogers returned the Christian Heritage punt 62 yards, weaving in and out of defenders to find the end zone and put the visitors ahead 7-0 after the extra point.
Idom energized the home bench with a special teams play of his own, returning a kickoff to the Temple 33-yard-line in the second half. Crowder finished the game with 37 receiving yards.
With the loss, the Lions move to 0-2 on the season, while the Tigers move to 2-0. Next Friday, Christian Heritage continues its homestand against Darlington, while Temple returns to Tiger Stadium to face Chattooga. Both games are scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. As the Lions prepare for the Tigers from Rome, Barden said the emphasis during the week’s practice will be growth when Christian Heritage has the ball.
“We’ve got to get better offensively,” Barden said. “We’ve got to find a way to put it in when we’re down there but get some production.”
Christian Heritage will play at home next Friday against Darlington at 7:30 p.m.
