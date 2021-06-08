After initially signing with Army, North Murray's Tidwell now bound for UTC

North Murray High School's D'Ante Tidwell initially signed to play college football at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, but his new collegiate destination is a little closer to home.
Tidwell, who signed with Army in February, is now committed to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, he announced on Twitter.
"Things happen for a reason ... . With that being said I'll be staying at home," Tidwell posted.
Attempts to reach Tidwell Tuesday were unsuccessful.
The versatile Tidwell initially committed and signed with Army — over offers from Charleston Southern, Gardner-Webb, Richmond, Navy and Shorter — after a standout career on both sides of the ball for the Mountaineers.
Tidwell played all over the field for North Murray in 2020, at wide receiver, running back, kick returner and defensive back.
He had 119 carries for 877 yards and 16 touchdowns; 32 catches for 546 yards for six touchdowns; two special teams touchdowns; and five interceptions. He was the Region 6-3A offensive player of the year, made the 6-3A second team defense and made the Daily Citizen-News 2020 All-Area Football Team as an athlete. Tidwell was most heavily recruited at defensive back, but also expected to play offense at Army when he signed.
Tidwell played basketball and ran track at North Murray in addition to football.
Tidwell will join a couple of other former area standouts that made the short trek up I-75 to join the Mocs program.
Former Dalton High School quarterback Landon Allen is on the roster for UTC, as is former Southeast Whitfield lineman Noah Ramsey. Former Northwest Whitfield standout Isaiah Mack starred at UTC from 2014-2018 before going on to a career in the NFL. Mack is currently with the Denver Broncos.
