TUNNEL HILL — For six straight years, the Northwest Whitfield High School Lady Bruins had hit a wall in the Sweet 16.
Northwest had three region titles in that span and reached the second round of the Class 4A playoffs each of those six seasons, but each year was two rounds and out.
That changed for the Lady Bruins Friday night.
A big fourth quarter pushed Northwest to a 45-34 victory over Bainbridge in the second round Friday night, earning the Lady Bruins a ticket into the Elite 8. Northwest travels to Milledgeville to play Baldwin either Tuesday or Wednesday. Game time had not been decided at press time.
“It’s so awesome. It’s the first time in my four years,” said Northwest senior Whitley Chumley. “We started off rough this year, but to be able to come together and win region and get to the Elite 8 feels so good.”
It’s the first Elite 8 appearance for Northwest since 2010, when the Lady Bruins were state runners-up. Northwest is in the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season, with head coach Bob Williams coaching the last four.
“It just takes a special group of girls to be able to get through to the Elite 8,” Williams said.
Northwest (21-9) broke down the Sweet 16 wall by grinding out three quarters of a close game against a physical, athletic Bainbridge (18-11) squad, then pulling away with a strong fourth.
The Lady Bruins took a 15-9 lead after the first and a 24-20 advantage at halftime, thanks in part to knifing drives and finishes through fouls from Chumley. She scored 10 of her team-leading 13 points before the halftime break.
“I just knew before the game that this was a fast and big team, but we could get them in foul trouble,” Chumley said. “I knew if we drove to the goal, we would either get fouled or our shots would start to fall.”
Northwest put up just six points in the third quarter and led 30-28 headed into the final frame after Bainbridge’s Marquita Jakes buried a 3-pointer just before the quarter buzzer.
In the fourth quarter, the Lady Bruins took control.
Sloan Pender hit a high-arcing 3-pointer to get Northwest started, then Kennedy Baker had a stretch of four straight points, hitting two free throws after a hard foul and stepping in for a long jumper.
Baker, a freshman, came on for eight second-half points, mirroring a late stretch in which she scored a late flurry to help Northwest clinch the region championship last week against Pickens.
Senior Emma Hayes scored just three points on the night, but they were big ones for Northwest. Her dagger of a 3-pointer with a couple minutes to go gave Northwest its first double-digit advantage of the night at 40-29.
“Those are big threes for us,” Williams said. “They find a way to hit one when we need them.”
Bainbridge finally hit its first field goal of the quarter with a little over a minute to go, when Detavia Salter coaxed in a 3-pointer. The big center scored eight points, but fouled out late in the game.
“We played a good game all night on defense,” Williams said. “Their length gave us a little bit of trouble, but we were able to get them in foul trouble.”
Elexis Warner, who led Bainbridge with 10 points, hit another late shot, but Chumley and Baker closed out the game with a few free throws.
Autumn Wiley got free for eight points for Northwest, while Emma Allen scored six.
Despite Northwest and Baldwin both entering the Elite 8 as a top-seeded team, the Lady Bruins have to travel for the state quarterfinals. The Georgia High School Association’s universal coin toss determined that the bottom team on the bracket would host the third round when both teams had the same seed.
“The girls are focused,” Williams said. “Whoever we play from here on out is going to be tough. It’s going to be a big challenge.”
