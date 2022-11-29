Dalton High School had to wait until its 19th game of the 2021-22 season to get its first victory.
After starting last season with a lengthy losing skid and totaling just one victory, the Catamounts got off to a decidedly better start to this year.
Dalton (1-0) built a second-half lead and cruised to a a 49-34 season-opening victory over LaFayette (0-1) Tuesday night.
“I’m so proud of the boys for being willing to work so hard in the off-season,” Dalton head coach Ryan Scoggins said. “We all put in so many hours to get to this first game as a better program and I think it showed tonight.”
After a slow start for both teams, Dalton grabbed a second-quarter advantage and pushed it to double digits early in the third.
LaFayette never cut the lead to smaller than 10 again as the Dalton defense held LaFayette below 10 points in three out of the four quarters of play.
Chaz Ramsey led Dalton with 18 points despite picking up his fourth foul early in the third quarter and sitting for most of the period. His points helped Dalton pull away.
The score was 6-6 after the first quarter as both teams used a full-court press and hawking traps to limit the other offense.
The Catamounts kept up the defense in the second quarter, only allowing another six points, but the offense got free to give Dalton a lead.
After scoring six for the entire first period, the Cats needed just a minute to surpass that total in the second.
Ramsey and Eli Burt both hit 3-pointers early in the second as the Catamounts blitzed in eight quick points. After LaFayette answered to cut the score to 14-12, Dalton’s Kobi Cooper ran off five straight points, adding a triple to a short runner.
Burt, who helped out Ramsey with 10 points, tipped in a Dalton miss at the buzzer to make the score 21-12 at halftime.
After the break, Ramsey came out firing. He hit another from long range and made a nifty move to score inside.
His five straight to open the half combined with the seven unanswered Dalton scored to end the half to form an extended 12-0 run that effectively gave the Catamounts the separation they needed.
The Dalton offense went cold when Ramsey hit the bench in the third quarter, but Dalton still held a 36-26 lead after three.
Ramsey hit four quick points in the opening of the fourth quarter to restore the Dalton advantage, and key baskets by Drew Snyder and Jay Anderson late in the quarter helped ward off any shot of a LaFayette comeback.
Snyder and Cooper scored seven for Dalton, and Anderson added five points.
The win comes over a LaFayette team that finished 26-1 and reached the Sweet 16 in Class 3A a season ago, but the Ramblers have a new-look squad this season.
“LaFayette has an excellent program and they are so well coached,” Scoggins said. “To get our opening win against them is a big deal and we will celebrate that before we get back to the grind tomorrow.”
Dalton plays Heritage in Ringgold Friday night at 8:30.
