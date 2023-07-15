Dalton High School’s Tyler Neises had a great year at the plate by all accounts — when the other team would pitch to him.
The Georgia Tech signee loomed large in the lineup for any team facing the Catamounts this spring, so several opposing coaches decided not to let the powerful slugger get a chance at the ball in some spots, opting instead for intentional walks.
“It was kind of infuriating, because I love to hit and that’s my thing,” Neises said. “But I mean, it’s kind of nice to know that you’ve kind of reached the spot where teams are scared because you’ve been producing.”
And produce Neises did, even with his opportunities somewhat limited by intentional walks.
Neises made the most of those chances where he did see strikes, compiling a .438 batting average while sending out 10 home runs and piling up seven doubles on the year.
“I’m going to Georgia Tech, and I think that kind of puts a label on you for coaches. I mean, I was hitting .500 through a lot of this season. So I guess they saw that as well,” Neises said. “I just kept persevering through it. When I got pitched to, I usually took my chances.”
For his stellar senior season, Neises has been named the Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area Player of the Year.
Neises didn’t let that frustration cause him to start swinging away at anything close.
“My approach is just to just sit and wait for a strike and not to expand my zone and chase, because that’s when they try to get me to chase off-speed pitches out of the zone,” Neises said. “So I kind of had to be mentally tough and just let them go by. and if they wanted to walk me, they’re gonna walk me. But I was always ready for that pitch in my zone.”
Neises’s successes didn’t reflect in a winning record for Dalton early on, but the team rallied for a memorable late-season resurgence.
“I think we all just kind of rallied together trying to make the best of our season of even though we had a little slow start,” Neises said. “I wasn’t producing early, really. But the whole team kind of bonded together and everyone started getting hits.”
After a 3-15 start to the year, Dalton finished 6-2 in the last eight games of the regular season, including squeaking out important region series wins over Hiram and Calhoun. A win in the last game of the regular season over Calhoun clinched a playoff spot for Dalton, sending the Catamounts to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
There, Dalton ran into eventual Class 5A state champion Loganville in the first round, bowing out after two games.
“We haven’t done that in a while,” Neises said of making the playoffs. “We had a chance my freshman year, but COVID took that away. and I didn’t play in my sophomore year due to injuries. We’ve had good teams.”
After not seeing the field much as a freshman and sophomore, Neises had a nice couple of years in a Dalton uniform as a junior and senior.
“It was great,” Neises said of his time at Dalton. “I unfortunately didn’t get to suit up for a couple of years, but then my junior and senior years, I made a lot of good friends.”
Now, Neises is preparing to transition to collegiate baseball with the Yellow Jackets.
“I’ve been just trying to keep in shape and keep up my swings. I’m playing travel ball in Atlanta, and there’s some good competition. and that helps with seeing live pitching instead of just hitting at batting practice. So that kind of helps me prepare.”
