Before each home game at Harmon Field, the storied history of Dalton High School’s boys soccer program is told up on the video board in the west end zone.
Slideshows display championship teams and program records.
Dalton senior Zeke Ortiz saw those names cycle across — some names he grew up watching, some he played with.
He wanted to be up there too.
So he made it happen.
“I had a goal at the beginning of the year to get on that board,” Ortiz said. “The last five games came around, and I realized that I was scoring a good amount of goals. I just realized that I wasn’t so far away from that record. It motivated me to want to be remembered for something.”
Ortiz, a captain for the Catamount soccer team during his senior season in 2023, put in 35 goals. That wasn’t quite enough to put him at the top of the board — former Catamount Ramiro Huitanda holds the record with 47 goals in the 2013 season. But, starting next season, Ortiz’s name will be second on that list for goals in a single season, above some of the players Ortiz idolized before taking the field for Dalton himself.
“It makes me feel really good about my time here, knowing how many great talents come out of Dalton High School,” Ortiz said.
For his prolific goal-scoring — and for helping lead Dalton to its seventh state championship — Ortiz has been named the Dalton Daily Citizen 2023 All-Area Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
“I would honestly say that it couldn’t have been any better for me, individually,” Ortiz recalled. “This season I grew a lot and I think I got so much better.”
Part of that was out of necessity.
Dalton entered 2023 a little younger than it had in recent years. Ortiz was one of a few seniors in a lineup dotted with underclassmen. Gone also from the 2022 squad, when Dalton made a run to the Class 6A title game before falling to Lassiter, were scorers and playmakers in Fabian Rodriguez, Yahir Paez and Fernando Guerrero.
“I did feel a little bit of a sense of responsibility,” Ortiz said. “After losing last year, you get really sad losing in the championship game. It really motivated not just me, but my team to not go through that again. I knew we could get back to the championship game.”
As Dalton geared up for another playoff run late in the regular season, Ortiz was at his best.
In five straight games to close the regular season, Ortiz scored at least three goals. Those covered dominating region wins over Hiram, Cass and Cartersville to help Dalton clinch its sixth straight region title and 23rd region championship overall.
He also converted hat tricks against Baylor — a comeback, 5-4 win — and against rival Southeast — hitting on all three of his goals after halftime to slam the door on Southeast in a 4-0 win.
Those goals against Southeast were particularly special for Ortiz.
“Dalton and Southeast really does bring a lot of emotion anyway, so I was already feeling that. It’s just an adrenaline rush,” Ortiz said.
It was also during that game that Ortiz officially moved into second place for goals in a season at Dalton.
The Southeast game was the last in the regular season for Dalton, sending Ortiz into the postseason on a hot streak.
“That just made me comfortable and confident going into the playoffs,” he said.
Ortiz added two more goals in the five-game Dalton playoff run.
After a 2-0 victory over Midtown in Duluth, Ortiz celebrated his second state championship in high school. As a sophomore, Ortiz scored an instrumental goal in Dalton’s 2021 Class 6A title game win over Johns Creek.
Now, Ortiz is preparing for life after Dalton High.
He signed a scholarship offer from NCAA Division I school Southern Indiana earlier this year, and his summer has been filled with club games that he hopes will get him ready for the next level.
“I’m really excited to be going there for academics and athletics.”
