First team

Co-Wrestler of the Year

• Cole Hunt, sophomore, Dalton, (106): 45-0 record. Class 6A state champion. Pinned all 45 opponents in 2019-20. Most Outstanding Wrestler at McCallie Invitational.

Co-Wrestler of the Year

• Hunter Noland, junior, Dalton, (138): 39-1 record. Class 6A state champion. Two-time state champion with a career record of 115-4.

• Victor Pineda, junior, Northwest Whitfield, (113): 53-10 record. Class 4A state runner-up

• Riso Webb, junior, Southeast Whitfield, (120): 50-5 record. Finished fourth at Class 4A state meet. Three-time placer at state.

Gerardo Ordonez, senior, Coahulla Creek, (138): 45-7 record. Finished third at Class 3A state meet.

• Trenton Miller, senior, Northwest Whitfield, (145): 48-15 record. Finished fourth at Class 4A state meet. Region 6-4A champion.

• Levi Bishop, junior, Murray County, (145/152): 42-10 record, 22 pins. Region 6-3A champion. Fifth place at sectionals. Second place at Murray Invitational.

• Alex Pulido, senior, North Murray, (152): 32-9 record. Placed fourth at Class 3A state meet in 2019.

• Chase Humble, senior, Northwest Whitfield, (195): 42-5 record. Class 4A state runner-up. Region 6-4A champion. Sectional champion.

• Teonna Bonds, junior, Southeast Whitfield, (222): 13-3 record. Class 4A state runner-up. Two-time placer at state.

• Jerry Harper, senior, Coahulla Creek, (285): Finished sixth in Class 3A state meet.

Second team

• Esteban Chavarria, freshman, Southeast Whitfield, (106): 47-15 record. Class 4A state qualifier.

• Eli Johnson, sophomore, Northwest Whitfield, (106): 40-17 record. Class 4A state qualifier.

• Jesus Sanchez, sophomore, Coahulla Creek, (106): 48-16 record.

• Alex Robinson, junior, Northwest Whitfield, (132): 35-20 record. Class 4A state qualifier.

• Manny Barreiro, junior, Northwest Whitfield, (138): 43-20 record. Class 4A state qualifier. Region 6-4A runner-up.

• Josh Gunter, junior, Murray County, (138): 28-15 record. Fourth place finish in Region 6-3A.

• Blake Allen, senior, Northwest Whitfield, (152): 38-15 record. Class 4A state qualifier. Region 6-4A runner-up.

• Jordan McCamish, junior, Northwest Whitfield, (160): 32-16 record. Class 4A state qualifier. Region 6-4A runner-up. Sectional champion.

• James Seay, senior, Northwest Whitfield, (170/182): 43-18 record. Class 4A state qualifier. Region 6-4A runner-up.

• Jose Leon, junior, Southeast Whitfield, (220): 48-11 record. Class 4A state qualifier.

• Jorge Ramirez, junior, North Murray, (285): 18-10 record.

Honorable mention

Coahulla Creek: Gage Eaton

Dalton: David Garcia

North Murray: Hernan Hernandez, Dawson Marr

Northwest Whitfield: James Buck

