First team
Co-Wrestler of the Year
• Cole Hunt, sophomore, Dalton, (106): 45-0 record. Class 6A state champion. Pinned all 45 opponents in 2019-20. Most Outstanding Wrestler at McCallie Invitational.
Co-Wrestler of the Year
• Hunter Noland, junior, Dalton, (138): 39-1 record. Class 6A state champion. Two-time state champion with a career record of 115-4.
• Victor Pineda, junior, Northwest Whitfield, (113): 53-10 record. Class 4A state runner-up
• Riso Webb, junior, Southeast Whitfield, (120): 50-5 record. Finished fourth at Class 4A state meet. Three-time placer at state.
• Gerardo Ordonez, senior, Coahulla Creek, (138): 45-7 record. Finished third at Class 3A state meet.
• Trenton Miller, senior, Northwest Whitfield, (145): 48-15 record. Finished fourth at Class 4A state meet. Region 6-4A champion.
• Levi Bishop, junior, Murray County, (145/152): 42-10 record, 22 pins. Region 6-3A champion. Fifth place at sectionals. Second place at Murray Invitational.
• Alex Pulido, senior, North Murray, (152): 32-9 record. Placed fourth at Class 3A state meet in 2019.
• Chase Humble, senior, Northwest Whitfield, (195): 42-5 record. Class 4A state runner-up. Region 6-4A champion. Sectional champion.
• Teonna Bonds, junior, Southeast Whitfield, (222): 13-3 record. Class 4A state runner-up. Two-time placer at state.
• Jerry Harper, senior, Coahulla Creek, (285): Finished sixth in Class 3A state meet.
Second team
• Esteban Chavarria, freshman, Southeast Whitfield, (106): 47-15 record. Class 4A state qualifier.
• Eli Johnson, sophomore, Northwest Whitfield, (106): 40-17 record. Class 4A state qualifier.
• Jesus Sanchez, sophomore, Coahulla Creek, (106): 48-16 record.
• Alex Robinson, junior, Northwest Whitfield, (132): 35-20 record. Class 4A state qualifier.
• Manny Barreiro, junior, Northwest Whitfield, (138): 43-20 record. Class 4A state qualifier. Region 6-4A runner-up.
• Josh Gunter, junior, Murray County, (138): 28-15 record. Fourth place finish in Region 6-3A.
• Blake Allen, senior, Northwest Whitfield, (152): 38-15 record. Class 4A state qualifier. Region 6-4A runner-up.
• Jordan McCamish, junior, Northwest Whitfield, (160): 32-16 record. Class 4A state qualifier. Region 6-4A runner-up. Sectional champion.
• James Seay, senior, Northwest Whitfield, (170/182): 43-18 record. Class 4A state qualifier. Region 6-4A runner-up.
• Jose Leon, junior, Southeast Whitfield, (220): 48-11 record. Class 4A state qualifier.
• Jorge Ramirez, junior, North Murray, (285): 18-10 record.
Honorable mention
• Coahulla Creek: Gage Eaton
• Dalton: David Garcia
• North Murray: Hernan Hernandez, Dawson Marr
• Northwest Whitfield: James Buck
