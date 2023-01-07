The start to Tyson Greenwade’s senior season couldn’t have gone much better.
The speedy, elusive and powerful Dalton High School running back showcased all of those traits as he romped over, through and around the North Murray defense.
Greenwade needed just 24 carries to pile up 371 yards — good for 15.5 yards a pop — and six touchdowns in a season-opening 49-27 win.
“That was definitely a game where I knew I was helping the team win,” Greenwade said.
Suddenly, Greenwade had in one game more than half of his junior season rushing total of 630 yards. Suddenly, Dalton through one game had half of its 2021 win total of two.
Greenwade led the Catamounts back from the darkness of two straight losing seasons and into the postseason for the first time since 2019.
Then, Greenwade did it in the playoffs, too. After the Catamounts defense held Loganville to just three points in a first round road game, Greenwade delivered the game-winning rushing touchdown that handed Dalton its first postseason victory since a semifinal run in 2016.
“We all knew we could do it, we never gave up on offense,” Greenwade said. “The defense held down the fort and we were able to sneak in the late touchdown.”
Despite playing in just 10 of Dalton’s 12 games, Greenwade piled up 1,914 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns while adding 170 receiving yards and three scores. Greenwade was the leading rusher in the state in Class 5A.
For his performance in 2022, Greenwade has been named the Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area Player of the Year.
It’s those two missed games that perhaps show how valuable he was in the other 10. Greenwade missed a midseason 43-9 loss against eventual Class 4A finalist Cedartown. After his game-winning touchdown against Loganville, Greenwade missed Dalton’s second round game against Creekside with a toe injury. Without Greenwade’s presence in the backfield, the Catamounts struggled to put together any offense in a 61-0 season-ending loss.
Dalton was 6-4 with a 29.2 points average with Greenwade in the lineup. Admittedly against two of the stronger teams Dalton faced, the Cats were outscored 104-9 without him.
Still, Dalton returned to the playoffs in 2022 after back-to-back two-win seasons, even having a shot at the Region 7-5A championship entering the final game of the regular season against Cartersville.
“Since the summer, we all had an understanding that we had a shot at the playoffs,” Greenwade said. “During the season, we all came together and knew it was a possibility.”
Dalton won its first three region games — against Hiram, Woodland and Cass — to clinch a playoff spot before even playing the two region powers: Calhoun and Cartersville.
The Catamounts held first place in the region but dropped to both of those teams — Cartersville an eventual semifinalist and Calhoun an Elite 8 squad — to close the regular season.
Dalton did most of its offensive damage in the passing game during Greenwade’s junior season. With quarterback Brady Pendley and wide receiver Karim Page gone — and an inexperienced group set to fill those holes — Greenwade was leaned on to provide offense.
“It was easier in the passing game last year, but we had a new team and a lot of linemen coming back this year,” Greenwade said.
Greenwade felt some responsibility to lead the ground game. He saw firsthand what talented running backs could do in the Catamounts uniform.
Greenwade was a freshman when Jahmyr Gibbs, the former Catamounts standout who recently declared for the NFL draft after starring at Georgia Tech and Alabama, tore up opposing defenses. Greenwade then played behind Maurice Howard in his sophomore season.
“This year was a pretty good year to end on if anything. I think I stepped right into the position that Jahmyr and Maurice left and filled it pretty well,” Greenwade said. “When I was a freshman and Jahmyr was a senior, I think he left me the room to step up and do something close to like he did.”
One of those elements of Gibbs that Greenwade wanted to emulate was his production.
Gibbs rushed for more than 2,000 yards in his senior season at Dalton in 2019. Before this season, Greenwade made it a goal to reach that plateau, too.
“It felt good to be able to write it down on paper and then come back later and see how I did,” he said. Greenwade finished just short with 1,914 yards.
The next step for Greenwade? Follow in Gibbs’ footsteps and play college football.
Greenwade hasn’t decided where that will happen.
He got an offer this week from Presbyterian, which he pairs with an offer from fellow Division I Football Championship Subdivision program Georgetown and a handful of offers from smaller schools.
Greenwade said he’ll go wherever presents the best fit for him, regardless of level.
“I’ll play anywhere,” Greenwade said. “They play good football on every level.”
