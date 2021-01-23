When Evan Lester first suited up for the Christian Heritage School football team, the Lions were a team looking to find their way.
The Lions were coming off a 1-9 season heading into Lester's freshman year, but, fast forward four seasons, and Lester led a stellar senior class and a Lions team to a 10-2 season and the school's first region championship.
There were several special players in the Christian Heritage turnaround, but Lester, who's bound for Georgia Southern to play as a tight end, has been the face of the team's progress.
"This senior class was special, and Evan's the leader," said Christian Heritage head coach Jay Poag. "We called those kids our alphas, but he's the head of the alphas. We go as he goes."
Lester has made his mark on the Lions on both offense and defense, especially during a senior season.
Lester caught 51 passes for 1,008 yards and seven touchdowns, while also remaining a feared presence at safety on defense.
"It's awesome seeing us go from the very bottom to the top of our classification," Lester said. "A lot of that has to do with our coaches, but it's a big deal to be able to get to where we are."
After his stellar senior season, Lester has been named the 2020 Daily Citizen-News Football Player of the Year.
Lester didn't just make his mark on the Lion football program. He made sure opposing offensive players knew him, too.
"I can assure you, every wide receiver on the field knew where he was at," Poag said. "He'd come up and thump you."
Lester served on the back end of the Lions' suffocating defense, referred to as "Bad Company."
Should a quarterback manage to beat the pass rush and find a receiver across the middle, chances are Lester would find that receiver, too.
Those hits may have been even more jarring in 2020.
"I wanted to get bigger and stronger, which I did, and I think that translated onto the field," said Lester, who put on about 15 pounds prior to the season to reach 220.
Lester was able to bulk up thanks in part to a rare work ethic.
"It helps when your best player is such a hard worker," Poag said. "It kind of permeates through the program."
That work ethic is needed, Lester said, in order to play on both sides of the ball, like Lester does — along with several other standouts on Class A Christian Heritage, one of the smallest schools in the state.
"I think that helps with your competitiveness," Lester said of playing both ways. "You have to learn how to play tired and play hurt. You learn how to push through."
So, when Lester helps shut down an offense from his safety spot, he's right back out there on offense, creating mismatches in the secondary with his 6-foot-3 frame.
"He creates a lot of matchup problems for the defense," Poag said. "As a defensive coach, you have to know where he is at all times."
To help keep those coaches guessing, Lester moved around on offense a lot, lining up at tight end and in the backfield. He was the primary runner on goal-line and short-yardage packages.
That helped Lester find spots to get open and use the speed that he also pairs with his tall, stout frame. He piled up a school-record 258 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a midseason game against Walker.
By necessity, one game in 2020 didn't see much of Lester's usual position shifts.
With Christian Heritage's tandem of starting running backs, Gage Leonard and Solomon Locke, out while quarantining due to COVID-19 protocols early in the season against Heritage, it was Lester that stepped in to that absence.
He carried 20 times for 170 yards and a touchdown.
Lester did what the team needed, Poag said, including deferring to his talented teammates.
"He's so unselfish," Poag said. "He's vey calm and confident. He was surrounded by a bunch of good players, and there's only one football. I've been in situations where that's a problem, but it wasn't here."
"Those guys help set me up for my success," Lester said of his teammates.
That team-first attitude begins with Lester, Poag said.
"They all want the ball, but Evan was always that voice of reason," Poag said. "He'd say, 'Shut up, let the coaches call it, and let's go play.'"
