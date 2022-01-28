When the Northwest Whitfield High School football team started the 2021 season 1-2, quarterback Owen Brooker knew something had to change if the Bruins were going to get to where they wanted to go.
A triple-overtime loss in the season's opening game was the school's first ever loss to intra-county opponent Coahulla Creek, and, after a win over a Gordon Central team that would finish the year without a win, the Bruins came up short in a 31-30 loss to North Murray.
"It wakes you up a little bit. You kind of expect to beat those teams," Brooker said. "It makes you realize that you have to go improve, and that comes back to me. I didn't play well in those games."
"He kind of still looked a little bit like a sophomore early in the year," Brooker's head coach, Josh Robinson, said of the junior. "I saw at that moment that they had made the decision as a football team, under a lot of leadership by Owen, to make something of the season."
Brooker and the Bruins did just that.
The Bruins went 6-1 through the final seven games of the regular season, with the only loss coming to Region 7-4A champion and state semifinalist Cedartown. Northwest reached the second round of the playoffs for the second consecutive year, a first in Northwest history.
"I think those (early) losses kind of helped turn into wins later on," Brooker said.
A do-it-all QB, Brooker passed for 2,902 yards and 25 touchdowns, ran for 624 yards and 11 touchdowns, and even caught a touchdown as the Bruins turned around the bumpy early start to further make school history, matching the deepest trip into the playoffs for the school.
"Some of the things that maybe held him back early in the year is his desire to win so much," Robinson said. "He maybe tried to overdo some plays, and, as the season went on, he learned when to run out of bounds and throw the ball away."
For leading the Bruins' offensive attack to such heights, Brooker has been named the 2021 Daily Citizen-News All-Area Football Player of the Year.
"Really, any team's success revolves around the entire team, but the quarterback plays a central role. Owen was such an instrumental player for us," Robinson said.
That role gets all the more important when the quarterback is relied on in both the passing and running games.
"When your quarterback can not only run around people but run through people, that really puts pressure on a defense when you can throw the ball," Robinson said. "When the quarterback is also a running back, and that's how Owen operates, it makes everybody on the field more successful. It makes everything more difficult on defenses."
Northwest got good production out of running backs Cameron Collins and Adrian Reyes but when the game was on the line and a play needed to be made on the ground, usually Brooker was the one to turn to.
In an important Region 7-4A home game against Central-Carrollton, Brooker made the early plays through the air. He passed for 215 yards and a score to help the Bruins gain advantages of 27-7 and 33-14, but as Central cut the score to 33-27 with a little under seven minutes to go, Northwest needed to grind out the game on the ground.
An 11-play drive, all on the ground and with several Brooker runs, effectively killed the rest of the clock. Central didn't touch the ball again.
"Some of our biggest plays he made with his feet," Robinson said. "We like to throw the ball, we're a throwing team, but at some point we have to rely on the ground."
And the Bruins did find a lot of success with Brooker through their preferred method of gaining yards too.
Two receivers, Brayden Morrison and Ray Morrison, caught more than 60 passes, and Ray Morrison caught 10 of Brooker's touchdown passes.
Brooker was quick to point to those and other teammates when considering the reasons behind his success.
"It's a team game, and I've got great players around me," he said. "I just wanted to do my job and be one-eleventh of the equation on offense."
"He doesn't care about his numbers or his accolades. When he scores, he doesn't punt the ball out of the back of the end zone or spike it, he goes and finds his teammates," Robinson said. "I think that shows a little bit about what he is about."
Brooker had to rely on his teammates in another clutch finish to a region game in 2021. After Heritage scored a go-ahead touchdown with 27 seconds left in Tunnel Hill, the Bruins needed to go the length of the field.
After a couple of Brooker throws to advance the ball from the Bruins' 25 to the 40, Brooker hit Ray Morrison on a quick out and Morrison slipped a tackle and sprinted 60 yards for the game-winning score with just 5.3 seconds to go.
"That's what makes good teams good is being able to perform under pressure. I think against Heritage, that was a little bit of luck too," Brooker said.
The Bruins also put together a late, game-winning drive to secure a first round playoff win over Fayette County.
Northwest, under Brooker's guidance, performed under the pressure of a slow season start, and Robinson also counts the second half of the road loss to Cedartown as another turning point in the season.
After Northwest was shut out at halftime and faced a big deficit, Brooker led the Bruins to within two touchdowns by the early fourth quarter.
"I thought that was another pivotal point in our season," Robinson said. "We could have laid down and Cedartown could have beaten us by 70. They were that good. Finding a way to move the ball in that second half really propelled us through the end of the year."
A sequence in that game showed Brooker's toughness, Robinson said.
Brooker was hit so hard by a Cedartown lineman that his helmet came off. Through protests by a bloodied Brooker, the quarterback sat out a play but came back in on the next offensive snap.
"When the quarterback is going out there and doing that, the defensive linemen, linebackers, offensive line see that," Robinson said.
Brooker's shown that toughness and ability for years. That's part of what led him to start as a freshman for Northwest. But Robinson's seen a lot of growth in his quarterback since then.
"The experience factor is easy to point to. His learning curve started on a Friday night," Robinson said. "In middle school, he was one of those guys that would gain three yards and dart to the outside and outrun everybody. There was probably a moment in his freshman season where he realized you can't do that anymore. Most of his best runs now are when he hits straight ahead and finds a crease."
Another area of improvement for Brooker in 2021? Limiting turnovers. Brooker trimmed his interception total from 14 in 2020 to seven in 2021. He had five until the Bainbridge squad that knocked the Bruins out of the playoffs picked off Brooker twice.
Brooker again credited his teammates with helping to limit interceptions.
"It's my third year starting. Just learning what to do and the experience is huge, but it really goes back to the players around me," Brooker said.
Headed into his senior season, Brooker has already put together a memorable career at Northwest. He sits at 43rd in the state's all-time passing yards list. With another season like his junior campaign, Brooker is set to approach the top 10, where quarterbacks like former Cartersville QB Trevor Lawrence made state history before heading to Clemson and into the NFL.
But Brooker isn't focused on his legacy or individual accomplishments.
"I'm not satisfied with it. My goal isn't the second round (of the playoffs) this year, it's to go further and further," Brooker said. "I want to finish strong, stronger than we ever have. I want to make this year the best one."
