Dalton High School’s Issela Briceño surprised even herself with her goal scoring during her senior season in 2023.
Briceño had a solid campaign as a junior, putting in 13 goals along with five assists, but senior year arrived with Briceño taking on the role of captain and an increased role in the Lady Cats’ front line.
All Briceño did in 2023 was go out and set a new program record.
“It was kind of shocking. I didn’t really expect myself to score that many,” she said. “Doing all that and maintaining the pursuit of that goal really helped me stay confident.”
Briceño piled up 29 goals — setting the new mark for most goals in a season by a Lady Catamount late in the regular season — to go with nine assists. She earned a nod as the Region 7-5A Player of the Year and a spot on the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Class 5A All-State first team.
For her standout senior season, Briceño has been named the Dalton Daily Citizen 2023 All-Area Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
That increase in output from Briceño’s junior to senior season was a result of long hours on the practice field, Dalton head coach Jose Almodova said.
“She’s one of the hardest players on her self, and she’s always trying to figure out what she can do to get better,” he said. “She lives soccer.”
Briceño said better conditioning ahead of her senior season helped her have the energy to attack when the opportunity arose.
Stepping into the role of captain also helped establish herself as a leader for Dalton.
“It means a lot to be a captain to encourage and help out the team,” she said. “Speaking up was one of those things that I had trouble with when I was younger. I knew this year was my last and I had to speak up to help the team.”
Briceño’s goals for the season — beyond the 29 she scored — were to win another region championship and to advance past the second round of the state playoffs.
Dalton got that Region 7-5A title — it’s third straight — and got past Flowery Branch in the first round of the 5A playoffs.
In the second round, Dalton met Northview. The game remained locked at 1-1 through most of regulation and the first overtime, but a Northview goal with just 1:59 left in the second overtime ended the season for Briceño and Dalton.
Even after ending the year in a heartbreaker, Briceño already looks back on that game with fond memories, just a couple of months later.
“My favorite was the last game. It was just the last time I got to be out there,” she said. “It was sad because we lost, but we had a great season.”
Luckily for the Dalton standout, she’ll be back on a soccer field in the city soon.
She signed in June with Dalton State College to play collegiate soccer.
Briceño joins her teammate, Lizeth Cortez, who also signed with Dalton State earlier this year. Southeast Whitfield’s Lesley Alanis and Marissa Gonzalez have also signed with Dalton State after graduating this spring. 14 members of the 2022 women’s team hailed from a Whitfield County high school, while another five from the county played on the men’s team last year.
That was a key reason behind Briceño’s decision to play close to home.
“They didn’t pressure me or anything, but they just encouraged me and told me a lot about the program,” she said.
Ahead of the season with Dalton State, Briceño’s delving back into her hard-working mindset to try and get better.
“I think I want to get stronger and more fit,” she said. “It’s definitely more challenging physically entering into college than it is in high school.”
Almodova has no doubts his former player will put in the work necessary to succeed at Dalton State.
“She’s very driven, and any of her coaches or teammates would tell you the same thing,” he said.
