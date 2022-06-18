TUNNEL HILL — Vanessa Coronel doesn't have to look far for soccer inspiration or competition.
There's plenty of that in her family.
Coronel played with her sister, Leticia, on the Northwest Whitfield High School girls soccer team.
Vanessa's older sister, Cynthia, was a standout soccer player at Northwest before going on to play soccer at Dalton State College.
Cynthia earned the Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area Girls Soccer Player of the Year in her senior year of 2017, and now Coronel is following in her sister's footsteps.
Coronel has been named the 2022 player of the year.
"I felt really honored to do it too," Coronel said. "(Cynthia) was a great player in high school."
Just like her sister, Coronel created havoc for opponents as a forward, scoring goals and dishing assists. Coronel scored 24 goals in 2022, finding teammates for seven more.
"She had a great senior season," said Amanda Moore, the Northwest head coach who announced her retirement after the season.
Coronel also followed a former teammate in winning the award.
Jailyne Martinez was named all-area player of the year last season.
"Having her on the team last year, we were kind of a dynamic duo," Coronel said of Martinez. "It was her one game, then me, then both of us. Losing her was a great loss, but it helped me to be able to see what I could do to help the team."
With Martinez graduated and an inexperienced front line around Coronel — the Lady Bruins started four underclassmen at forward or midfield — the spotlight was on Coronel. She delivered.
"She knew coming in that she had to step up and be a scorer. People talked about how great Jailyne was, but Vanessa is just as good in her ability," Moore said. "She got better at finishing with goals this year. In years past, she could kind of rely on others to score, but she had to take the lead in scoring."
Martinez and Coronel might have formed a dynamic scoring duo in years past, but the two Coronel sisters also formed a prolific pairing on their own.
Leticia played on the back line, not racking up the gaudy scoring statistics that Vanessa did, but the fellow senior anchored a defense that didn't allow a single goal to be scored in Region 7-4A play in 2022.
Leticia did the work on the defense so Vanessa and the other attackers could convert goals on the other end.
"(Vanessa) is the anchor up front, and Leticia is the anchor in the back. Neither say anything negative," Moore said. "Leticia is like a wall back on the defense, and then I think she had a few assists up to her sister, too."
"She knows how I play up top. Anytime she gets the ball, she knows she can send it up to me to try to beat the defense," Coronel said of her sister. "Even off the field, she's just always encouraging to me, too. It's almost like having another set of eyes on the field."
The Coronel sisters formed the backbone of a Northwest squad that made school history in the last two seasons. The Lady Bruins reached the Class 4A Final Four for the first time in program history in 2021, then matched that feat in 2022 years with the Coronels as senior team captains.
Coronel had played with her sister for a long time, but she'd also spent a lot of time playing with her teammates by the time she reached her senior year.
A strong core of experienced combined with the influx of youth helped Northwest make a state playoff run again in 2022.
"It definitely was history in the making, and it was exciting to be a part of that," Coronel said. "I had been playing with those girls since middle school, so I knew we could do it."
Northwest reached the state semifinals, falling 5-0 to state runner-up Jefferson.
Now that they've graduated from Northwest, the two younger Coronel sisters will follow the older Cynthia in another way. Both will attend Dalton State, and they'll bring their talents to the soccer program.
"We knew that staying home was the right choice," Coronel said. "We're just glad to keep that chemistry going into college as well."
