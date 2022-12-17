CHATSWORTH — Kylie Usrey had to be the leader of the Murray County High School softball team.
There was never really another choice.
Usrey was the only senior on the roster for the Lady Indians in 2022. Murray had as many freshmen take the field as juniors and seniors combined.
On top of that, Usrey was the only pitcher for Murray County. She piled up games and innings and pitches, taking the mound for multiple games in a day when needed.
If Murray was going to go anywhere in 2022, it was squarely on Usrey to lead them there.
“She was the only one there to do her job, and she did it and did it well,” Murray County head coach Lindsey Johnson said. “No matter what trials she might have gone through, she pushed through.”
It wasn’t always an easy season for Murray County, but the Lady Indians did get somewhere important.
Usrey led a late-season turnaround that saw Murray catch fire in the region tournament, reach the state playoffs for the first time since 2014 and make a run that ended just a game short of the eight-team Class 2A state tournament in Columbus.
Usrey played her best ball of the season, on the mound and at the plate, to turn a seemingly once-forgettable season into one of the best for Murray softball in recent memory.
For her play, Usrey has been named the 2022 Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area Softball Player of the Year.
A total of 2,489 pitches. That’s how many Usrey threw in the 26 games for Murray County this season.
“It was hard, because you feel like there isn’t anyone there to keep pushing you,” Usrey said. “I just had to do that myself.”
The reserved senior took charge on the mound after the graduation of Natalie O’Neal. Usrey’s sister Alyssa was also on the previous year’s team as a shortstop.
“I’ve seen major growth with Kylie from last year to this year,” Johnson said. “She was absolutely a leader and our motivator. Kylie had to push through all she could, and that was our only choice. and she did, and the girls were behind her all the way.”
Pitching at such a heavy volume, Usrey admits she didn’t always get the results she wanted. Murray played in a lot of high-scoring games.
But that’s where she, and the rest of the team, stepped up at the plate to keep the Lady Indians competitive.
“We always said that we needed to hold each other accountable. When we made a mistake in pitching or in the field, we had to come in and make up for it (while batting),” Usrey said. “I had to kind of get on to them a few times, but they did after I yelled at them,” she deadpanned.
A late August game against Dalton stands out. Usrey and Murray County fell behind 6-1 after the first inning but never gave up. Usrey went 5-for-6 at the plate as Murray came back to win in a 22-17 shootout. Usrey allowed seven hits, but just seven of the 17 runs were earned, and Murray tallied 19 hits.
“I got hits when I needed to get them to score runs,” Usrey said.
That was evident in Murray’s late-season turnaround. Usrey hit three home runs in the season, and two came in the postseason.
Murray headed into the Region 7-2A tournament having won just one region contest.
“They just came into practice and decided that they were going to state,” Johnson said. “We played teams that may have beaten us pretty good earlier in the season, and we played so much better.”
Murray downed Gordon Central 16-1 in the opening round of the tournament, and an 8-0 win over Model punched the Lady Indians’ ticket to the state playoffs. Usrey had one of her best performances of the season, allowing just three hits in six scoreless innings while blasting a home run and finishing 2-for-4.
Once the Lady Indians reached the playoffs, Usrey homered in a 12-8 win over Callaway to send Murray to the Super Regional finals.
Pitching in her fourth start in two days, Usrey willed Murray to a close game against Union County, but the Lady Indians fell just shy of a win that would have sent them on a shocking run to Columbus and the Elite 8. Murray fell 10-8 to Union County and settled for an unexpected Sweet 16 berth and an 8-18 finish.
Johnson said Usrey’s late-season performances helped set an example for her teammates, all of whom can come back next season.
“What they needed was to see her succeed and work hard in the classroom and on the field,” Johnson said. “She was a really good role model for the rest of the girls, and she’ll be missed.”
