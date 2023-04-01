CHATSWORTH — North Murray High School wrestler Brandon Locke is a fierce competitor. He would prefer for his record sheet from his freshman season to have a “0” in the loss column.
But he’s pretty thankful for one loss in particular.
“I’m honestly glad I didn’t win region,” Locke said, recalling his freshman season from North Murray’s wrestling room.
Locke came up short in the Area 7-2A meet in early February, finishing third in the 106-pound weight class while falling to a wrestler he had beaten twice, Gordon Central’s Vance Siburkis, in the semifinals.
Locke looks back on that loss with gratitude now, for all it led to.
“If I had won region, I really don’t think I would have won state,” Locke said. “I wouldn’t have had that motivation to go harder.”
Locke rallied after that disappointment to take first in his weight class in the Class 2A Section A meet, then kept it going into the state championships in Macon.
“He definitely had his worse loss of the season,” said first-year North Murray head coach David Thornbury. “He didn’t look like himself. He took it personally, and that Monday he had a different attitude. It kind of woke him up and got him moving back in the right direction.”
On Feb. 18 Locke became the first state wrestling champion in North Murray history. His win in a 7-2 decision over Rockmart’s Malachi Macedonio etched his name forever in the Mountaineers’ history books — and also on a large board in the wrestling room that reads “State Champions” at the top.
When Locke met Thornbury last year he looked at that board and said he’d be the first name on it. He made good on that promise, and for winning the Class 2A 106-pound state championship Locke has been named the 2023 Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area Wrestler of the Year.
“It was a very good surprise when he won state. He had a very solid season and won the majority of his matches, but there were just a handful of times where he had some growing moments throughout the year,” Thornbury said. “Watching him grow and fix the mistakes he had made, and watching it all come together at the end of the year, was so exciting.”
Locke credits that disappointment at the Area 7-2A meet with helping to foster all of that growth that Thornbury speaks about.
“I was burned out. I just wanted to qualify for state and scrub by,” Locke said. “After losing that, that kind of motivated me to wrestle as hard as I have in my life.”
Locke was helped to that stage of motivation by his teammate and drilling partner, Elijah Hardin.
Hardin wrestled one weight class up in the 113-pound division for the Mountaineers. The sophomore, who finished third in his division at state and would have been North Murray’s highest state finisher in history if not for Locke winning, noticed Locke wasn’t performing up to his standard.
“He would call me out. He knew I wasn’t wrestling to my full potential,” Locke said of Hardin. “Without him, I don’t know how I would have wrestled at state.”
“In a lot of ways, he mentored Brandon this season,” Thornbury said of Hardin. “The two of them going at it during practice was very big for the team. It kind of set the tone.”
At sectionals the week after his third-place area finish, Locke got revenge on Siburkis, defeating him by fall on the way to a first-place finish.
At the state meet in Macon, Locke navigated wins over Banks County’s Xander Ledford and Eagles Landing Christian’s Jack Shuler in the semis before setting up a showdown with Rockmart’s Macedonio, an area opponent of Locke but a wrestler he’d never competed against.
“Looking back, I was really nervous, but I couldn’t tell. I was ready, and I was hyped,” Locke said, noting his dad, North Murray assistant Ryan Locke, was showing more outward signs of nerves.
Then the match started, and any thought of the pressure of the moment sank back as he settled into the match.
“I was trying to be a little defensive,” Locke said. “I’d never wrestled him before, so I was trying to feel out what was going on.”
Macedonio led early on, but Locke got the upper hand.
When he was declared the winner, all those emotions Locke wasn’t thinking about hit him.
He celebrated, flexed at the contingent of Rockmart fans who had heckled him as he walked out at the start of the match, then broke down.
“There was so much thought going through my head,” Locke said. “I was obviously excited. But I just dropped. I was in tears. The whole family was crying.”
Such was the release of emotions that a security guard approached a celebrating Locke, thinking he’d lost.
“I can proudly say I’ve never cried when winning a tournament before,” Locke said. “I don’t even know what hit me. It just astonished me, I was so excited.”
“Being the first is amazing,” Locke said. “I feel accomplished for this season.”
But now, a little more than a month after his state title victory, Locke is already turning to next year.
Thoughts of four in a row are appealing to the freshman, but he said he can’t think like that just yet.
“That is the goal, but right now I’m just going to focus on next year,” Locke said. “If I focus too far ahead, I’m not going to be able to focus on the now. Right now, I’m training during the offseason to get better before next year.”
Thornbury admits that when Locke promised a state title he didn’t think it’d be coming during Locke’s first year of competition.
“Winning it four times is incredibly tough,” Thornbury said. “But I think I learned in February not to question Brandon’s ability. He’s capable of anything if he puts his mind to it.”
