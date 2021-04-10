All-Area Wrestler of the Year: Noland nets third straight title, second straight wrestler of the year award

Dalton High School's Hunter Noland knew he couldn't let the state wrestling championship get away in 2021.
After winning his weight division in Class 6A as a sophomore and a junior, Noland needed to do it again in his senior season to complete the three-peat. Despite a wrestling season that at one point was in doubt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Noland did just that.
"It was different, with all that going on," said Noland. "I was just happy to get to compete during the season."
COVID did have its effects on the season, but Noland and the Dalton team were able to finish the year.
"Tournaments were getting canceled and pushed back," Noland said. "But, we still had a good year overall."
A pretty good year, indeed.
With a record of 62-2, Noland won the Class 6A state championship in the 145 pound weight class at the state meet in February. Noland has been selected as the 2020-21 Daily Citizen-News Wrestler of the Year.
It's the second straight award for Noland, who shared the honor with former teammate Cole Hunt last year.
"It's special," said Noland. "It took a lot of hard work to get me where I am now. "
Noland credits the outcome of his freshman season — the lone year of his time in high school that didn't end in a state title — with helping to motivate him for his three-year run. That year, Noland was runner-up.
Noland won in the 126-pound division in his sophomore season, pinning his way all the way through the state championship bout. He bumped up to the 138-pound class for last season, where he won again.
"I just decided to push harder and harder," Noland said. "It was a fun ride. My teammates and coaches helped me stay focused and humble while I was trying to get that third championship."
Staying humble might have been necessary in the moment, but, a few weeks removed, Noland looks back on his final title run with pride.
"I went out there and wrestled and had fun. I kind of went in there and dominated everybody," Noland said with a laugh.
Noland tore through the bracket at the state meet in Macon in February, needing just over a minute to dispatch Kell's Patrick Parlato in the finals.
Noland's next step is to try to find the same success he reached in high school in college, where he plans to wrestle at Tennessee-Chattanooga.
"I'm always training," said Noland of his preparation for collegiate wrestling. "The competition is a lot different at the next level. I'm always trying to train and get ready for that."
Noland signed with the Mocs in November, following in the footsteps of his Dalton head coach, Michael Keefe. Keefe was an All-American wrestler during his time at UTC from 2004-2007 and is a member of the school's athletics hall of fame.
"The Keefe brothers have always been there to help me and keep me in line," Noland said of Keefe and his twin brother, Josh, who is also on the wrestling staff at Dalton. "I'm grateful for all they've done."
Noland said he's looking forward to his time at UTC, but he has something else to look forward to in the meantime.
Noland brandished the two state championship rings he already has in his possession. The last is supposed to arrive in a few weeks.
"I can't wait to get it," Noland said with a smile. "I'm going to put them up in my room."
