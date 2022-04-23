Coming into his high school wrestling career, Southeast Whitfield High School’s Olli Webb’s goals were already laid out.
Webb entered his freshman campaign in 2021-22 already looking at the big picture.
In his four years in high school, he wanted to win four state titles.
He took that first step in February.
Webb went 34-1 on the season on his way to being crowned the Class 4A state champion in the 106-pound weight division. He was the Region 7-4A champion and the champion at the Class 4A sectional.
“I want to do it four times,” Webb said. “If I didn’t win this year, that would have already been gone.”
For his state championship winning season, Webb has been named the 2021-22 Dalton Daily Citizen Wrestler of the Year.
“I’ve always wanted to be a state champion ever since I was little,” Webb said. “It just felt great.”
Webb had reason to set such lofty goals for his time in high school.
After starting out in wrestling at age 3, he found plenty of success at youth levels.
“I’m glad they started me early,” Webb said of his parents. “That helped me get better. My whole family did it as well.”
Webb had reason for confidence because he’d already had plenty of practice sessions with a former Class 4A state champ at Southeast: His older brother, Riso Webb.
Riso had a stellar career at Southeast, capping it with a state championship in the 138-pound division in his senior year in 2021.
Southeast waited seven years before having a wrestler win an individual state championship before Riso and Jose Leon did it last year.
As one Webb exited, another came in, and a state championship stayed at Southeast — and in the family.
“I’m proud that he won, but I wanted to do this for myself, too,” Olli Webb said of his older brother.
“To have two brothers be able to win state championships back-to-back is a fantastic thing not only for them but for the school,” said Wade Jones, an assistant wrestling coach for Southeast.
Jones coached both Webb brothers.
“They’re both very driven,” Jones said. “Olli’s very attentive and very quick to take coaching. His brother didn’t really need that as a senior.”
Not that Webb needed a whole lot of change to complete the first leg of his goal in his freshman season.
He cruised through much of his schedule, winning top honors at an invitational tournament at Murray County High School.
His lone individual loss of the 34-1 season came in the finals of a tournament at McCallie School in Chattanooga.
Webb finished as runner-up to Joseph Uhorchuk of Signal Mountain High School in Tennessee.
Webb said that was easily his most difficult bout of the season, but he used the loss as fuel to focus on completing his task.
In the state finals, Webb faced a familiar opponent. He stood across from Colson Hoffman, a freshman from Central-Carrollton who Webb had competed against in Region 7-4A.
Webb had beaten Hoffman in the Region 7-4A finals, but fell behind 9-5 against Hoffman in the state championship bout.
Webb rallied for a win on a 14-11 decision.
Webb’s already training to hit the mat again next season.
He’ll be looking for the second rung of his four-tiered plan for his high school wrestling career.
“He has the ability and the drive and the desire to want to do it,” Jones said. “So I think we’ll have a four-year state champ.”
