The Dalton Parks and Recreation 7-8 All-Star team won the Georgia District 1 Little League Rookie Championship over Memorial Day weekend by beating Cedartown 16-8 in the championship game. Front row, from left, are Liam Rodriguez, Jordan Camacho, Striker Silvers, Rhett Hammontree, Wade Denson, Preston O'Ferrall, Max Malerbi, Emilio Sanchez, Liam Simpson, D'Angelo Ocampo, Jackson Hitchens, Duke Swafford, Mitchell Boggs Jr. Back row are coaches Zach Silvers, Preston Denson, Beau Swafford and Mitchell Boggs.