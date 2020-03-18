Six area basketball standouts were named to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All State teams for their play in the 2019-20 season.
The 12-member teams are named from among the top performers in the state, broken down by classification and into north and south halves of Georgia.
Dalton High School's Frank Almonte was named to the Class 6A North boys team, and Northwest Whitfield High School's Blane Greene was named to the 4A North boys team. Murray County High School's Hayden Newport and North Murray High School's Ladd McConkey are part of the 3A North boys team.
On the girls side, Northwest's Tionna Baker was named to the 4A North team, while Coahulla Creek High School's Katelyn Richards is on the 3A North team.
The GACA released the full teams, complete with coaches of the year and players of the year, earlier this week.
Almonte was also selected to play in GACA's All-Star Basketball Classic, which was slated for Dalton last week before being cancelled due to concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
Almonte is a junior, along with Newport, while Greene and McConkey finished up their senior seasons on the court in 2019-20. McConkey signed to play football at the University of Georgia in February.
Baker was a senior for the Bruins, while Richards just finished up her junior season for the Colts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.