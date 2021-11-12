Almonte's putback lifts Dalton State over William Woods 52-50

Franklin Almonte's rebound and layup with 13 seconds left lifted Dalton State College over William Woods 52-50 Friday in the Talladega College Classic basketball tournament in Talladega, Alabama.
With the game tied at 50 with 18 seconds left, Dalton State's Rodley Adjei hoisted a 3-pointer. Almonte, a freshman and Dalton High School graduate, grabbed the rebound and put in the go-ahead basket. Dalton State's Antares Gwyn blocked a potential game-tying attempt from Jared Crutcher of William Woods with one second left to preserve the win.
Dalton State (4-2) scored the final five points of the game after William Woods (2-3) went up 50-47 with two minutes to go. Gwyn scored a short-range shot through a foul with 1:53 left, then made the ensuing free throw to tie the game at 50.
The two teams played a game that stayed close for most of the evening in the two-day event hosted by Dalton State's Southern States Athletic Conference opponent Talladega College.
Dalton State held the largest advantage of the night — just an eight-point margin early in the second half. The largest advantage for William Woods was a five-point advantage in the second. There were nine ties and nine lead changes as both teams shot less than 37% from the field.
Dalton State held the rebounding advantage, though, at 44-34, and the Roadrunners had 16 second-chance points, including Almonte's late putback.
Almonte scored 11 points and pulled down five rebounds. Mohammed Abubakar led the Roadrunners with 14 points in the low-scoring game. Gwyn had eight points and led the game with 13 rebounds.
Makenzie Fessler scored 18 points to lead William Woods, while Crutcher netted 15.
Dalton State stays in Talladega to take on day-two opponent Lyon today at 1 p.m. The Roadrunners begin SSAC competition Thursday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama against Stillman.
