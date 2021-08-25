The annual Whitfield Murray Fellowship of Christian Athletes Golf Classic was held on Aug. 16 at The Farm in Rocky Face. This event is one of FCA's largest fundraisers every year and this year was no different.
"We are thankful for the enormous amount of support we get year in and year out from our community," said Jamey Middleton, Whitfield Murray FCA area director. "We would like to thank everyone that played a role in making this year's Whitfield Murray FCA Golf Classic a success. We had an excellent team of volunteers, generous sponsors and a large field of golfers this year. Thank you to everyone for the role they played. We would also like to thank The Farm for being gracious hosts once again."
The tournament had a net division and a gross division. The net division was won by the team of Brian Clark, Ronnie McClurg, Charlie Miller and Will Morrow. The gross division was won by the team of Matthew Cleary, Steve Kibare, Davison Reynolds and Katelyn Skiffin.
One of the highlights of the day came in the morning round on the eighth hole, a par three that offered a shot at winning $20,000 for a hole-in-one. Cohutta native Dan Peeples, from 209 yards out, sunk his first-ever hole in one earning the cash prize.
All in all, it was a great day of golf and fellowship and the Whitfield Murray FCA is very thankful for the support of our community.
Whitfield Murray Fellowship of Christian Athletes Golf Classic sponsors:
• AstroTurf Corp.
• Arrowstar
• Browne, Draper & Land
• Tommy and Jane Boggs
• Box 1 Inc.
• John and Ann Bryant
• Carpets of Dalton
• Cansler Properties
• Caylor Industries
• Chick-fil-A Dalton Mall
• Controlled Products
• Dalton Utilities/Optilink
• Dan Combs State Farm
• Dependable Rug
• Dewberry Foundation
• Direct Packaging
• Dorsett Industries
• Duvall Chemical
• Engineered Floors
• Estes and Walcott
• Fabric Sources International
• First Bank of Dalton
• First Horizon Bank
• Ford of Dalton
• Global Textile Services
• Halo Branded Solutions
• Hamilton Medical Center
• Chuck Harris
• Hal Long
• Lowe's Home Improvement
• Marketing Alliance Group
• Marquis Industries
• Marsh-McClennan
• Material Handling
• Mattex USA
• Medical Concepts
• Mohawk Home
• Neil Moore
• Morgan Lee Supply
• Randy Mosteller
• North GA Paperboard
• Oakwood Cafe
• Pinnacle Bank
• Precision Products
• Kevin Sanders
• Shaw Floors
• Shaw Sports Turf
• Signature Flooring
• Southern Chemical
• Syntrex Industries
• Textile Rubber & Chemical
• Truist/McGriff Insurance
• Tyson and Associates
