There will be another Napier in charge of the Murray County High School football program.
Murray County has named Kurt Napier, the son of longtime former Murray head coach the late Bill Napier and brother of University of Florida head coach Billy Napier, as its next head football coach.
"I certainly have a desire to continue the legacy that my dad built in Murray County," Napier said Tuesday. "That certainly made me want to be a football coach."
Chad Brewer resigned as head football coach in December after nine seasons. He is still Murray's athletics director.
Napier was the head coach at Gladden Middle School, a feeder for Murray County High, last season. He interviewed for the head coach position on Friday after running the offseason workout program for the team since Brewer resigned.
He'll take over a program that finished 1-9 in 2021 and hasn't reached the playoffs since 2005, when his father patrolled the sidelines for the Indians.
The elder Napier coached at Murray for 25 seasons, including a stretch as head coach from 1991-2006. The three Napier sons — Kurt, Billy and Matt — all played for their dad at Murray.
Napier said he hopes to build the program back into playoff contention.
"We're in kind of the foundation phase right now. We'll just continue to get better and do what we do," Napier said. "We plan to build a brand of football that can make Murray County proud."
Napier said his rapport with the upcoming players he coached at Gladden gives him an advantage. Additionally, his time teaching at the high school and helping with workouts have helped him build relationships with most returning Murray players.
"I wouldn't be here without the good Lord giving me this opportunity," Napier said. "I want to teach our team about being high-character people and help develop the young men of Murray County."
