CHATSWORTH — Another dominant offensive and defensive performance helped North Murray High School to a 63-13 win on homecoming night over visiting Gordon Central Friday.
North Murray (5-2, 3-0 Region 7-2A) racked up 42 first-half points for the second straight week to shut down winless Gordon Central (0-7, 0-3 Region 7-2A) and move to 3-0 in Region 7-2A action.
"We felt good. We watched a lot of film, we had a good idea what they would run," senior defensive lineman Carson Gibson said.
North Murray sophomore running back Tyler Henry kick-started the scoring for North Murray when he broke free for a 46-yard touchdown run just over a minute into the game.
Senior quarterback — and newly crowned homecoming king — Seth Griffin hit Jadyn Rice on a 9-yard touchdown on their next possession later in the first quarter. Griffin connected with Judson Petty for his second touchdown pass of the night before the end of the first quarter.
North Murray continued to stretch its 21-0 lead in the second quarter. Griffin added a 24-yard rushing touchdown. Later in the second Griffin connected with Petty on touchdowns of 25 and 45 yards to close out the half. The Mountaineers cruised to a 42-0 halftime advantage.
In a second half that featured a running clock, Tyler Henry and Layten Myers added rushing touchdowns. Liam Rogers added a 57-yard kickoff return for North Murray.
"We got good momentum, we got the energy," Gibson said of North Murray's remaining schedule.
North Murray hits the road next week for a game against Fannin County. the game is Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Gordon Central is off next week before playing Rockmart on Oct. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.