Looking through the team photos taken after important games for Dalton High School sports over the last decade, you won't find Jeff McKinney in many of them.
In the midst of celebrating region or state championships, teams would gather for a shot in front of the victorious scoreboard, but McKinney was behind the camera for most of those.
As the Dalton boys soccer team celebrated its seventh state championship last month — six of those came during McKinney's decade run as the Dalton athletic director — he couldn't help asking to get in the photo.
"I take pride in usually working behind the scenes," McKinney said. "If you look back through the years in pictures from the championship teams, I'm usually not in them. But this year, especially since it was my last year, I actually stepped into the picture."
McKinney's been at Dalton High School since the turn of the century, spending the last 23 years teaching, coaching and serving as an administrator.
After patrolling sidelines at hundreds of Dalton games in various sports as the athletic director since 2012, McKinney has locked up the gates at Harmon Field for the last time.
"All I wanted to do was just to do anything I could do to help the kids and help the coaches," McKinney said "And that's always been my game plan since I took this role."
McKinney and his wife, Missie, are both retiring as Georgia educators and moving to roles in Tennessee. Jeff will be the new dean of students at Ooltewah High School this fall. Missie, most recently the Dalton Junior High School principal, will serve as an instructional coach at Eastside Elementary in Chattanooga.
Ryan Richards, the former Northwest Whitfield boys basketball coach, will take over as Dalton's athletic director this fall.
Before taking the step into the role of athletic director and assistant principal, McKinney was a teacher and the Dalton girls basketball coach for the previous decade. He coached the Dalton girls to several state playoff appearances, including a trip to the state championship game in 2011. McKinney also spent some time as a softball assistant and one year as the head softball coach.
"If you came to watch Dalton basketball while I was coaching, I think the biggest thing you could take away was the effort the kids were giving on the floor, and I took pride in that," McKinney said. "When you're in education for a long period of time, there are always opportunities that come up. I was ready for the change."
Hannah Harris, who currently occupies McKinney's old role of girls basketball coach, has seen both sides of the outgoing athletic director. She played four years of basketball under him during her time attending Dalton High, and it was a phone call from McKinney that brought Harris back to the Catamounts years later.
"He pours his heart and his soul into everything he does, and I think anyone that knows him would say the same thing," Harris said. "He had the same type of passion as an AD as he did as a coach. The only difference is instead of pouring that into his players, he pours that into his coaches. You're not coaching kids, you're coaching coaches."
Harris was the head girls coach at Murray County when the Dalton job opened in 2020.
"I was very attached to that program. It was going to take something equally special to take me away from that placement," Harris said. "Jeff called me and we had a good conversation about the direction that Dalton was headed in. His opinion is something that I've always valued, so it was something that, at that point in my life and career, caused me to stop and reflect if I wanted to return to a place — and a person — that had such an impact on me."
Most coaches remember a figure or two that helped them realize they wanted to be a coach. Harris counts McKinney as one of those.
"My four years here were very formative for me as a player and as a coach, and he had a lot to do with that," Harris said. "He's always positive, and he always dedicated a lot of time to his players on and off the court. His love and his visibility was something I'll always remember. That's something that I certainly think affected me. It's very important that you put your whole heart into your kids and into your program, and that's something that he always did for us."
Allie Kirby, the Dalton softball coach, also played under McKinney.
"They know what my expectation was as a coach for how hard you work on and off the court or field," McKinney said. "When I see them instill the same things into their kids, it's very rewarding for me. There's several teachers at Dalton that I taught. It's just rewarding to see."
Harris said McKinney the AD now does for her exactly what McKinney the coach did for Harris as a player.
"I never wanted our coaches to have to worry about the extra things, whether it was parent phone calls or making sure the facilities were ready or getting all the eligibility work in," McKinney said. "Athletics never stops at a high school, it's all summer, all year long. When you coach, you usually coach for a season. You work over the summer, but you usually have some down time. As the AD, you don't realize it when you take the job, but you never have a down time. My phone rings all times of the night, whether it's a parent problem or someone's left the lights on at Harmon Field. I never minded because I just wanted to be somebody who helps people. In the coaching world, you're kind of isolated to your group of kids. I felt like I could be a bigger help to our school helping out all the programs."
McKinney's giving spirit even strayed away from his normal duties as athletic director. For the last eight years, McKinney's spent his nights during basketball season as an official too.
An ongoing shortage of officials in Georgia led McKinney to be asked if he wanted to step back on the sidelines of a basketball court.
"I love the sport, and it's been a big part of my career," he said. "One thing led to the next, and eight years now I've been refereeing basketball games. And I love it."
McKinney wasn't allowed to call Dalton games.
"We have some rivalry games with some county schools or Calhoun, and I've reffed their games," he said. "I feel honored that I haven't had anyone at any of those schools say anything."
McKinney's family ties to Dalton didn't stop with working alongside Missie in the school system.
McKinney's daughter, Chandler, played under her dad in softball and basketball for the Lady Catamounts, and Jordon, his son, played football at Dalton while his dad was the athletic director.
"It's very special. We're both educators, so Dalton Schools feels like an extension of our family too," McKinney said. "Getting to see my kids and coach my kids, that's just been my biggest bonus."
It was Jordon getting ready to enter into the high school ranks that McKinney cited as a reason for stepping back from coaching — he wanted to be there for Jordon's games — and McKinney cites family again as a driving factor behind his most recent career move.
McKinney's first grandchild, Zoe, was born earlier this year.
"I want to spend time with her. Both my kids are now married, and I want to see what God has for them," McKinney said. "I'm not going to say I'll never coach again, because I love athletics and I love what it means to kids. As long as I can move and breathe, I'm still going to have that same mindset."
