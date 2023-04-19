The Northwest Georgia Senior Golf Association is accepting applications for its 2023 scholarship program. This program has been actively providing college scholarships for 15 years and has given over $100,000 in financial assistance to graduating high school seniors. The scholarship program is open to all graduating seniors in the Northwest Georgia area.
Requirements are:
• Be a graduating member in good standing.
• Be a member of your high school golf team. You do not have to play golf in college.
• Submit a completed application by Thursday, June 15.
Application requests can be sent to wileyjones43@gmail.com.
Winners will be recognized at the organization's annual scholarship tournament, The Tribute, at Nob North Golf Course on Monday, July 10.
