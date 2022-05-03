Several local athletes earned spots at sectionals after competing in region track and field meets recently.
Creek, North Murray boast champions at Region 6-3A meet
The Coahulla Creek boys finished third at the Region 6-3A meet at Rockmart last week, while the girls finished fourth. Murray’s boys were seventh followed by North Murray in eighth, while North Murray’s girls were fifth and Murray’s girls finished eighth.
Each squad had athletes advance to sectionals at Greater Atlanta Christian School on Saturday.
Coahulla Creek’s Patten Rector won the region championship in the 1,600-meter run and as part of the 4x800-meter relay squad, while Robbie Wiggins took first in shot put and the girls 4x200-meter relay squad took the region title. Rector, Miguel Cruz, Landon Hollis and Connor Powers make up the 4x800 championship relay team, while Amaris Bartley, Estrella Cannon, Lexie Dunn and Damon Thompson powered the girls 4x200 squad to the region title.
Coahulla Creek’s Manny Dominguez finished fourth in 100-meter sprint and third in the 200-meter sprint, while Rector added a third-place finish in 800-meter run and a runner-up spot in 3,200-meter. Hollis was fourth in the 1,600-meter and third in the 3,200-meter. Coahulla Creek’s Zeke Turso was the runner-up to Wiggins in shot put, while the 4x100-meter relay team (Dominguez, Beau Goodwin, Tyson King and Kace Kinnamon) grabbed third place.
Bartley was fourth in the 200-meter run, while Megan Morris seized fourth in shot put. The Coahulla Creek 4x800-meter relay squad (April Cruz, Kennedy Hughes, Fatima Mora and Brook Taylor) finished second, and the 4x400-meter relay team (Bartley, Taylor, Sydney Cox and Mary Day Elsenrath) was third.
North Murray’s Keyla Young was the girls Region 6-3A 100-meter run champion and grabbed second in long jump and third in triple jump. Young and the 4x100-meter relay team (Alyse Beasley, Rachel Schmidt and Jayden Watson) were runners-up. Schmidt also grabbed second in the region in 400-meter run, and Beasley was the fourth-place finisher in the triple jump.
North Murray’s boys didn’t have a finisher crack the top four to move to sectionals.
Murray County’s Mollie Fenwick was second in girls triple jump, fourth in long jump and fourth in the 10-meter run to move to sectionals in all three events. Sydney Earley was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles.
Murray’s boys didn’t have a sectional qualifier, with Hayden Pritchett finishing just on the outside in fifth in the 100-meter dash.
Northwest’s Griffin wins high jump region championship for third time, Southeast’s Watkins wins in 110-meter hurdles
For the third time in three years of competition, Northwest Whitfield’s Silas Griffin is a region champion in high jump. Griffin won the Region 7-4A high jump championship at the region meet recently at Southeast Whitfield. The senior won the region championship every time he competed in the region meet. The championships were not held in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Griffin is among several athletes at Northwest and Southeast who advanced to compete at the Class 4A sectional in Carrollton Saturday.
Northwest’s Dominique Smith was the second-place finisher in both the 100-meter run and the 110-meter hurdles. Ky-Anh Huynh was the third-place finisher in the 300-meter hurdles, while Jaxon Holt grabbed fourth in discus.
Smith, along with Rayvon Foster, Jaidan Mitchell and Nathan Smith were on the 4x100-meter relay squad that finished third, while Mitchell, Domonique Smith, Nathan Smith and Reyes De La Paz were fourth in the 4x200-meter relay.
Northwest’s Maggie Brooker was second in girls triple jump and fourth in long jump, while Emily Lane was second in discus. The 4x100-meter relay team (Brooker, Kylie Hayes, Laila Perry and Arlene Rodriguez) was third, while the 4x200-meter relay squad (Hayes, Perry, Rodriguez and McKasmyne Bonds) was third.
Southeast Whitfield’s Jesse Watkins grabbed the boys Region 7-4A championship in the 110-meter hurdles, also finishing second in the 300-meter hurdles. Chris Smith was third in the 800-meter run, and Brody Smith finished second in pole vault, while the boys 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter relay teams both finished third.
The girls 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter relay teams also were third in the region, while Lauren Taylor placed second in shot put. Alexys Hines was third in both triple jump and 300-meter hurdles. Lily Woodring was fourth in pole vault.
Dalton’s Coleman grabs region championships in two events
Dalton’s Meg Coleman won Region 5-6A championships in both the 100-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles at the region meet in Rome last week.
Coleman, who also finished fourth in the 100-meter run, advanced to sectionals Saturday at River Ridge High School in Woodstock.
Anna Lee Grafe was finished fourth behind Coleman in the girls 100-meter hurdles.
Charlie Patrick finished fourth in boys discus, while the boys 4x800-meter relay team (Andrea Avila, Dante Espitia, Eddie Ortiz and Bruno Valdez) finished third. The 4x200 relay squad (Luke Blanchard, Warner Ross, Kameron Staton and Assad Tanner) finished fourth.
Two from Dalton Academy reach sectionals
Itziry Hernandez and Gauri Sheth from The Dalton Academy are bound for the Class A Public sectionals.
At the Region 6-A Public championship meet last week at Gordon Central High School in Calhoun, Hernandez finished fourth in girls shot put and Sheth was third in girls triple jump.
The pair will compete at Banks County High School in Homer on Saturday.
