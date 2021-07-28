Area high school football programs in ramp-up week as start of fall practice, season loom

Monday marked the first major milestone in the lead-up to the 2021 high school football season in Northwest Georgia.
After months of spring practice and summer workouts and camps, area high school teams were back on the field for the start of the "acclimatization period," a Georgia High School Association (GHSA) mandated week that helps players adjust to a ramp-up in activity prior to the official start of fall practice, which is this coming Monday.
"It's not going to be long now," Murray County High School head coach Chad Brewer said after a recent team event. "It's coming up quick."
This week, area football programs are holding practices that are no longer than two hours, with players unable to suit up in full pads, just helmets. Full equipment comes Monday. Each player is required to go through five of these practices before the player can begin full practice.
After that, players and coaches will be busying themselves with fall camp leading up to Friday, Aug. 20, the first date for regular season action.
The run-up to the 2021 season is far more in line with recent seasons in the state other than 2020.
That year, offseason work was banned for much of the spring and summer due to COVID-19, and when programs were allowed to return to workouts, they were subject to several safety regulations and equipment restrictions. Then, the start of the season was delayed by the GHSA for two weeks, pushing it into early September and bumping back practice schedules.
This year, although COVID-19 is still a concern, the more traditional schedule has allowed programs to get back into more of a pre-pandemic routine.
"We're definitely glad to have a little bit more of a normal year with COVID," Brewer said.
It will be the first "normal" year as head coach for both Danny Wilson at Coahulla Creek and Southeast Whitfield's Todd Murray. Both took over their teams prior to the 2020 season and dealt with pandemic pressures as they were getting used to their new role.
At Dalton High, Kit Carpenter is gearing up for his first fall practice period as the new head coach of the Catamounts after he took over for the resigning Matt Land in February. Carpenter had been with the program since 2001, however, and helped guide the Cats through last season as Dalton's defensive coordinator, a post he'd held since 2009. After a 2-7 finish last year, Carpenter and the Catamounts head into practice looking for a bounce back season.
Brewer's Murray County team is looking to find a path toward the playoffs after missing out last year as well. Wilson and Murray at Southeast will look to keep building on bits of progress from last year.
Christian Heritage, Northwest Whitfield and North Murray all made the playoffs last year and head into fall practice looking for a return.
