Area softball, volleyball teams begin state playoffs

The Georgia High School Association state playoffs for softball and volleyball are underway this week, and several area teams have secured tournament spots in both sports.
The first three rounds of the softball playoffs are played at the higher-seeded host schools. The state tournament begins Oct. 30 in Columbus. The first four rounds of the volleyball playoffs are played at the home gymnasium of the higher seed, while the state finals are in Cartersville on Nov. 7.
Softball
Northwest Whitfield bows out in first round of playoffs
Northwest Whitfield High School's softball team was already on the field in the Class 4A playoffs Monday night, where the Lady Bruins fell in two games at Atlanta's Marist, ending their season.
Northwest fell 2-1 in the first game of the doubleheader, then failed to force a third game when they were defeated 4-3 in game two.
Northwest, which finished the season at 14-17, entered a three-game series in the first round of the playoffs as the fourth seed in Region 7-4A, while Marist (17-7) was the top seed in Region 6-4A.
In game one, Northwest scored first and held a 1-0 lead until the fifth, when two Marist runs put them ahead for good.
Kylie Hayes pitched for Northwest, allowing just two hits and striking out 10. Marist turned those two hits into two runs in the fifth. An Avery Fantucci double scored one, then Kennedy Ryman brought home Fantucci in the decisive stretch. Northwest tallied seven hits, but only brought one runner home.
In game two, it was Northwest playing from behind. Marist added a run in the first and third to lead 2-0 before Northwest answered. The Lady Bruins added one apiece in the third and fourth to tie it, but Marist added two in the fifth, and Northwest could only score one run in the sixth.
Staesha Campbell was 3-for-3 with two RBIs in game two.
Marist advances to the second round, where they'll host Madison County.
Christian Heritage to host Albany's Deerfield-Windsor in first round
Christian Heritage (10-9), the third-seeded team in Class A Private's Area 3, will host Albany's Deerfield-Windsor School (8-10-1) in the first round of the Class A Private playoffs.
Deerfield-Windsor, the sixth seed in Area 1, will make the four-hour trip from Albany to Dalton to play Christian Heritage in a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. today. A game three, if necessary, would be played Wednesday.
If the Lions advance, they'll play Stratford Academy, which received a first-round bye. The second round begins Thursday.
Coahulla Creek hosts first round series with North Hall
Coahulla Creek, which enters the playoffs as the champions and top seed of Region 6-3A, host the fourth seed from Region 7-4A, Gainesville's North Hall, in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
The Lady Colts (22-5) host North Hall (9-17) for a three-game series, beginning with a doubleheader tonight starting at 5. If necessary, game three will be played Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Should Coahulla Creek advance, the Lady Colts would host the winner of a series between Greater Atlanta Christian and Franklin County. The second round begins Thursday.
Volleyball
Christian Heritage makes first state playoff appearance
Christian Heritage (13-25) will make their first appearance in the volleyball state playoffs Wednesday when they'll play at Alpharetta's St. Francis (23-3) at 5 p.m. in the first round of the Class A Private state playoffs.
Christian Heritage made the playoffs as the fourth team in Region 7-A private, while St. Francis is the top seed in Region 6.
The winner will advance to play the winner of Mount Vernon and Tallulah Falls. The Lions would travel to either potential victor in the second round on Saturday should they win in the first.
Dalton hosts Dacula in the first round
Dalton (33-17) hosts Dacula (26-16) in the first round of the Class 6A volleyball playoffs Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Dalton enters as the second seed in Region 5-6A, while Dacula is the third seed in Region 8.
The winner advances to the second round to take on the winner between Allatoona and Sequoyah.
The second round is Saturday. Dalton would host fourth-seeded Allatoona, but would have to travel to play top seed Sequoyah.
Murray County travels to Lumpkin County for first round competition
Murray County (23-11) travels to Dahlonega today to face Lumpkin County (25-9) in the first round of the Class 3A volleyball playoffs at 5:30 p.m.
Murray County is the fourth seed in Class 3A's Area 6, while Lumpkin County is the top seed from Area 7.
The winner plays Thursday against the winner of a first round match between East Jackson and Sandy Creek. Murray County would travel to face either of the two higher-seeded teams on Saturday if they defeat Lumpkin County.
Northwest Whitfield hosts Arabia Mountain in first round
Northwest Whitfield (30-10) will host Stonecrest's Arabia Mountain (14-20) in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Northwest is the second seeded team in Class 4A's Area 7, while Arabia is the third team out of Area 6.
On Saturday, the winning squad faces the winner of the first round match between Madison County and Luella. Northwest would host Madison County should they win, but would have to travel to Locust Grove to play Luella.
