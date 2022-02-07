Local high school wrestlers competed at sectionals in traditional wrestling on Friday and Saturday, with several advancing to earn a berth in the traditional wrestling state championships in Macon.
The top six finishers in each weight class at the sectional competitions earned a spot at state. The tournament begins Thursday at the Macon Centreplex.
Class 3A
Coahulla Creek’s Adonnis Sanchez won the 106-pound weight class bracket at the Class 3A Sectional A in Cartersville on Saturday. Sanchez knocked off Brantley County’s Jonathan Westberry in an 8-4 decision to advance to state as the sectional champion.
Coahulla Creek’s Junior Sanchez reached the championship match of Saturday’s sectional, but fell to Ringgold’s Pierce Pennington. He’ll head to state as the runner-up in the 113-pound division. Austin Adams and Eion Keener are also headed to state. Adams finished sixth in the 170-pound division, and Keener was third in the 195-pound class.
Bryson Bartley, Darien Monteagudo and Brody Sherril are state alternates.
At the other Class 3A Sectional at Lumpkin County High School, North Murray’s Devin Hunte defeated Gilmer’s Owen Moss in the first-place match to earn the top spot in the sectional. Hunte is joined at state by teammates Brock Bennett, Hernan Hernandez and Tyler Wheat as well as Murray County’s Todd Banks, Caleb Blair, Aaron Flood and Eli Hope.
Murray’s Flood was the runner-up in the 182-pound class. Murray’s Banks was third in the 106-pound class, while Blair (126-pound) and Hope (285-pound) both were fourth-place finishers.
North Murray’s Hernandez finished fourth in the 132-pound class, and Bennett (120-pound) and Wheat (152-pound) finished sixth.
The Class 3A state tournament begins Thursday in Macon at 9 a.m. Finals and consolation match finals are Friday at 6 p.m.
Class 4A
At the Class 4A Sectional B at Troup County High School in LaGrange, Southeast Whitfield’s Olli Webb won the 106-pound bracket to head to the state tournament as sectional champion in his weight class. He is joined at the Class 4A tournament by teammates Steven Morales and Roberto Rios as well as Northwest Whitfield’s Tony Burnecke, Drake Kitchens, Landon Phillips and Jayden Santiago.
Webb defeated Columbus’ Mason Persons in the finals to be crowned sectional champion, while Southeast’s Morales and Rios both finished fifth in respective weight classes.
Landon Phillips and Jayden Santiago each were runners-up, Phillips in the 145-pound class and Santiago in 195. Burnecke and Kitchens were third-place finishers.
The Class 4A state tournament begins Thursday in Macon at 9 a.m. Finals and consolation match finals are Friday at 6 p.m.
Class 6A
Dalton sent four wrestlers to the state tournament after Saturday’s Class 6A Sectional B in Brunswick.
Stryker Woods finished fourth in the 220-pound weight class. Sebastian Garcia (120-pound) and Riley Souther (285-pound) each finished fifth, while Randall Sliger was sixth in the 152-pound division.
The Class 6A state tournament begins Thursday in Macon at 2 p.m. Finals and consolation match finals are Friday at 6 p.m.
