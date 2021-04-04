Family is important to Isaiah Mack, the Tunnel Hill native and Northwest Whitfield High School graduate who is now a defensive lineman for the NFL's Denver Broncos.
Now, thanks to a member of that extended family, Mack has a constant reminder of who came before -- and who helped him get to where he is.
Hanging on the wall of his living room is a painting, commissioned by his mother Sequoyah, and created by artist Jody Harris, who is Mack's cousin. It features Mack, in uniform for his then-team, the Tennessee Titans, in the foreground, with labeled silhouettes in the background, each representing a member of the extended family that Mack and Harris share.
"It just reminds me who came before and how blessed I am to have made it to where I am," Mack said.
Mack starred at Northwest Whitfield before playing football at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Mack didn't get picked in the 2019 NFL draft, but signed on with the Titans as a free agent where he played a season and a half before being waived last November and signing with the New England Patriots for the remainder of the 2020 season. Mack signed with Denver last month, and is anticipating the start to his third NFL season this fall.
"It has all the people in my family that were involved in sports, and they all kind of lead into me," Mack said of the painting. "There are a lot of family members in that painting that were great athletes, probably better athletes than me. They all showed me what I could do."
Harris, who runs an art center called The Keeody Gallery in Chattanooga, planned a ceremony for the painting to be unveiled last year, but it was canceled due to COVID-19.
"His mother approached me about the painting originally, and I was so excited to be able to do it," said Harris, a 1994 graduate of Dalton High School. "I grew up in the '80s and '90s, and we collected sports cards back then, so that's kind of the way I wanted to look."
Harris himself can trace his artistic lineage back through the shared extended family. His grandmother and uncle both were artists as well.
"Growing up, just watching them paint and draw, it was going to be inevitable that it was going to be a forced marriage between me and art," Harris said.
Harris's great uncle, Charles "Molly" Burse, is the paternal grandfather of Mack and is featured in the painting. Harris credits Burse, who died in 2007, with helping him get started in art as a teenager.
"He gave me my first paying art job," said Harris, who was commissioned to paint Burse's last name on the back of his vehicle. "That was my first job at age 16, and, fast forward to now, and I'm doing a painting with his name in it."
Also featured in the painting are former Dalton resident Mel Pender, an Olympic gold medal-winning sprinter (in the 4-by-100 meter relay at the 1968 Summer Olympics) and Tony Burse, an extended family member from LaFayette who played football at Middle Tennessee State and in the NFL from 1987-1989.
"Some of these guys are monumental not just to us as family, but to Dalton as a whole, being well-known figures," said Harris.
The painting isn't just limited to family members older than Mack. Jahmyr Gibbs, the former Dalton High football standout who is entering his second year as a running back at Georgia Tech, is featured. Gibbs' grandmother is a great aunt to both Mack and Harris.
"It's going to be crazy to show my younger family members, too," Mack said. "Just because I made it to this level doesn't mean it has to stop with me. Everyone can do it if they work hard."
