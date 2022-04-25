TUNNEL HILL — Last season, Northwest Whitfield High School’s girls soccer team made its first run to the Final Four.
That run ended in the state semifinals, but the Lady Bruins are back again and looking to make more history.
Northwest Whitfield (15-3) dispatched Madison County (12-7-1) 2-0 in the Class 4A quarterfinals at home on Monday, clinching a berth in the Lady Bruins’ second straight semifinal. Northwest hosts Region 8-4A’s Jefferson in the Final Four on Thursday.
“We’re just playing team soccer right now,” Northwest coach Amanda Moore said. “Everybody comes together, and we get great looks. I’m pleased with where we are moving forward.”
The Lady Bruins had to hit the road for last year’s appearance in the Final Four. They’ll play their fourth straight playoff game at Bruin Stadium in this year’s edition of the state semifinals.
Despite scoring just two goals in Monday’s win over Madison County, the Lady Bruins controlled the action.
Northwest dominated possession early, then broke through with a goal 13 minutes into the contest.
Sadie Clark delivered a perfect lead pass to a streaking Vanessa Coronel, who sprinted past the last Madison County defender to collect the ball and put it into the corner of the net.
“Any time you can score early in a game like this takes some pressure off,” Moore said.
The Lady Bruins relieved some more pressure with 11:47 remaining before halftime, when Meryl Clark found a little space and fired from just outside the box, sneaking it just under the crossbar and out of the reach of the Madison County keeper.
Northwest went into halftime up 2-0 then resumed an assault on the goal after the break.
The Lady Bruins had a few near misses, but couldn’t get another shot to stay on target.
“I would have liked to have some more shots go in, but their keeper played great and kept us to two,” Moore said.
Instead, Northwest relied on its stout defense, which kept Madison County off the board for the the Lady Bruins’ seventh straight shutout win.
Northwest faced just one goal scare, when a Madison County player got a steal late in the second half and found an open lane to the goal in front of her.
Lady Bruins goalkeeper Nicole Thurman calmly grabbed the shot, and the shutout streak continued.
“Our defense has been playing really good,” Moore said. “They work really well together.”
The defense will perhaps be tested more in the Final Four by Jefferson, which finished second in Region 8-4A to defending state champion North Oconee. Jefferson shut down Luella 10-0 in the state’s Elite 8 Monday.
