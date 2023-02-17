When the Northwest Whitfield High School won the Region 7-4A championship a year ago, the Lady Bruins were a senior-laden group with some youthful spark.
The seniors were gone, but the youth came into its own.
Northwest is the Region 7-4A champion for the second straight season. The Lady Bruins held off Heritage 39-36 Friday night in the region championship game to take the crown.
Two freshmen had big performances to help Northwest win the region championship last year.
Those two are sophomores now, and those two had big games Friday night.
Sophomore sharpshooter Sloan Pender hit five 3-pointers and had nearly half of the Lady Bruins’ points with 19. That included a putback with five seconds left to push Northwest’s lead to three. Kennedy Baker, who was named the Region 7-4A player of the year, had 11 points.
Northwest came into the region tournament as the third seed and knocked off the two teams above them on the way to the title.
The Lady Bruins downed second-seeded Sonoraville 43-40 on Thursday to reach the finals against top-seeded Heritage.
Northwest is in the state playoffs for the 11th straight season. The Lady Bruins host the fourth-seeded team from Region 8-4A in the first round, which starts Tuesday.
