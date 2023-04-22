Sure, Dalton High School’s Gracie Ridley had a stellar sophomore season.
She led a program turnaround for the Lady Catamounts’ basketball team in 2021-22, leading Dalton to 21 wins.
Sure, that earned her some recognition a year ago. She was named the Dalton Daily Citizen’s All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year after last season.
But head coach Hannah Harris, who arrived in Dalton ahead of Ridley’s freshman year, knew her star had even more improving to do.
“The thing that I’ve been most proud of her is in her growth, coaching her from her freshman season,” Harris said. “From her sophomore year to her junior year we saw a lot of growth, and especially in her consistency.”
Ridley brought the consistency, and the Lady Cats rode that to an even better finish.
An almost-daily double-double, Ridley averaged 18.5 points per game and 13.6 rebounds per game. She also developed her defense and passing, swiping three steals and tossing three assists per game.
Dalton finished third in a tough Region 7-5A, but the Lady Catamounts went on the road to cruise past Loganville 51-30 in the first round of the playoffs, earning the first playoff win for the program in 12 years.
“It was really exciting,” Ridley said. “That was our goal from the beginning, to make it past the first round. We made it to the first round last year, and we were super excited about that, but we just wanted to keep it going.”
All while Ridley was growing into her own as a player and a leader.
“She became more of a vocal leader this season, and I think that was something that we needed this year,” Harris said.
For her junior season, Ridley has been named the Dalton Daily Citizen’s All-Area Player of the Year for a second straight year.
Part of the growth that Harris saw in Ridley this year was her junior leader recognizing when she needed to score — and when she didn’t.
“She was able to hold her own against a lot of bigger and more physical competition,” Harris said. “She does garner a lot of attention from other teams, but she helped facilitate the game when teams tried to take her away.”
Although, Harris noted, Ridley still got her points, even when faced with constant double-teams.
Part of that came from an expansion of her game.
Ridley plays close to the basket usually, as Dalton’s tallest player at a listed 6 feet. In previous seasons she had relied on traditional entry-passes to get the ball in scoring position, but this season played more with the ball in her hands earlier in possessions.
“I definitely feel like I had better decisions,” Ridley said. “I had to focus on creating my own ways to score and creating my own shot instead of just waiting for someone to pass it to me.”
That allowed too for Ridley to dish to sharpshooter Emma Hefner or a slashing Kemara Washington when defenses paid her too much attention.
Ridley’s hoping to develop her ball-handling and passing to attract the attention of college coaches — not that her play hasn’t already. She has offers from a pair of NCAA Division II schools in Lee University and Anderson University and NAIA school University of Pikeville.
“I have a few offers, and I’m hoping to get a few more and make my decision in August,” Ridley said. “I’m very tall for this area, but for the collegiate level I’m a little more average. I’m kind of working on both my guard and post skills because I could play anywhere, it just depends on where I go.”
She’s not looking past her senior season, though, one that offers plenty of potential for the rising Dalton program.
Ridley has already surpassed 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds in her three seasons for Dalton. She hopes to get her college decision out of the way before the start of next season so she can focus on helping the Lady Cats reach even further into the playoffs. When Dalton fell in the second round, the goal became to reach the third — at least — next season.
“I definitely want to be a good role model for the younger girls,” Ridley said. “I want to make sure we just have a lot of fun since it’ll be our last year together.”
