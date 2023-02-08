New coaches at Northwest, North Murray
For just the third time in school history — and for the first time in 20 years — Northwest Whitfield High School baseball will have a new coach to start the season. The high school baseball slate starts this week for local teams.
Todd Middleton, a stalwart as the head baseball coach since 2003, retired from the position after the conclusion of last season. Richard Chumley was the only Northwest coach before Middleton, coaching the program for its first 27 years.
Enter David Redmond for what he hopes will be another long tenure in Tunnel Hill. The former North Murray head coach had been an assistant at Northwest under Middleton for a few seasons and now takes the reins of the program.
Northwest has been in the playoffs each year since 2016, except for the 2020 season, which was canceled because of COVID-19, and Redmond is tasked with keeping that going for the Bruins.
Redmond’s old job at North Murray shifted gears this summer, too.
Former North Murray head coach Seth Hickman left to become the coach at Ooltewah in Tennessee, making room for North Murray grad Ethan Lents to take over. Lents played at North Murray under the now softball coach and athletic director Steve Granger.
North Murray hasn’t reached the postseason since 2017, and last year’s Mountaineers went win-less in region play while tallying just four victories.
New faces, same places
A handful of star power departed the local high school baseball scene after 2022, leaving a lot of room for new standouts.
Cade Fisher, the two-time Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area Player of the Year, exchanged his blue-and-orange Northwest gear for the similarly-colored Florida Gators garb.
Another pair of standout pitchers in Dalton’s Brady Pendley (Georgia Southern signee) and Coahulla Creek’s Ben Glines (Truett McConnell) are gone, too.
Dalton slugger Caleb Nix is off to Lipscomb, while a senior-laden lineup last year for Northwest will now have to do without Zander Frady, Aiden Hosford, Fischer Lloyd and Keaton McQuaig.
Georgia Tech commit Tyler Neises will be a leader for Dalton from his spot at shortstop. Neises joins Murray County’s Landon Bennett, Southeast Whitfield’s Brady Ensley, North Murray’s Daniel Skojac and Coahulla Creek’s Bailey Stroud as returnees who made the Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area First Team last year.
Fight for the postseason
Only three of the seven baseball teams in Whitfield and Murray counties reached the state playoffs in 2022. Northwest Whitfield reached the Sweet 16, while Coahulla Creek and Christian Heritage were bounced in the first round.
Those three will vie for a return, while four other teams look to put together playoff résumés this season.
Dalton started last season on fire and was 13-3 at one point, but seven straight losses to end the season in a brutally-tough region in Class 6A left the Catamounts on the outside. Dalton dips down to Class 5A this season, but will still face a strong Region 5-7A that includes Calhoun and Cartersville, last year’s state runner-up.
Murray County and North Murray are both in Class 2A this year after missing out on the playoffs in 3A last season. Region 7-2A includes Model, which appeared in the Elite 8 a year ago.
Southeast will again battle Northwest and a pair of Elite 8 teams, Heritage and Cedartown, in a strong Region 7-4A.
