Coahulla Creek faces Northwest in budding rivalry in rematch of last year’s overtime thriller
Last year’s game between Coahulla Creek and Northwest Whitfield was an instant classic.
Coahulla Creek knocked off the Bruins 31-25 in a hard-fought, muddy triple-overtime game after a short trip over to Tunnel Hill, grabbing their first win in four tries over their neighbors in northern Whitfield.
“We’re less than five miles apart. All these guys know each other,” Creek coach Danny Wilson said. “They played rec ball either together or against each other. It builds a rivalry there, there’s no doubt about that. It doesn’t become a rivalry until you win, and that’s what happened last year.”
This season, it’s Northwest that makes the trip up Tunnel Hill-Varnell Road and over on Prater’s Mill Road to Coahulla Creek High for a game tonight at 7:30.
“Everything is on the table,” Wilson said. “When you play a rival and a good football team, it’s one of those atmospheres that hopefully we keep going and that the communities of both Coahulla Creek and Northwest keep going.”
Last year’s win was a statement of a season-opening win for Coahulla Creek (1-0) in a season of improvement. The Colts already have that this year, a 49-7 win over Murray County last week, and Coahulla Creek looks to prove how much they have improved against Northwest (1-0).
“Beating them was a lot of fun last year,” Coahulla Creek senior quarterback Kace Kinnamon said. “A lot of the guys, the upperclassmen, we know what it feels like and the work that it takes. I think this year it would be great to do it again and turn some more heads.”
The Bruins, meanwhile, recovered from that shocker last year to finish second in Region 7-4A and make a run to the state’s Sweet 16. Northwest opened the season last week against Pepperell on the road, turning a slim halftime advantage of 12-10 into a 46-17 win with a second-half explosion of offense.
Senior quarterback Owen Brooker already seems to be in midseason form, accounting for five touchdowns — three passing and two rushing — in the opener.
Kinnamon, meanwhile, had a near-perfect outing against Murray. He finished 14-for-15 through the air with 161 yards passing and two scores, also adding a rushing score.
Tonight’s game will pit two cousins at quarterback. Kinnamon’s great-grandfather is a brother to the great-grandfather of Brooker and Northwest linebacker Jax Brooker.
“I love competing with my cousins. It’s kind of a blessing,” Kinnamon said. “I like to see them play well too, but not against us. He’s a really good player, and I’m excited to see what he does.”
Coahulla Creek offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Drew Carter, a Northwest Whitfield graduate, is related to Kinnamon and the Brookers as well, and Jax Brooker’s dad, Jerry, is an assistant for the Bruins.
“We’re really locked in and I’m ready to have fun,” Kinnamon said.
North Murray looks to rebound after season-opening loss to Dalton
After losing to Dalton 49-27 to open the season last week, North Murray (0-1) opens its home schedule with a game against Pickens (0-1) tonight at 7:30.
The Catamounts spoiled the return to Harmon Field for Mountaineer head coach Preston Poag — a Dalton graduate and former DHS assistant — in the first game between the programs, but the Mountaineers still have three more games to get right before starting their Region 7-2A schedule.
The first is against the visiting Dragons, another team North Murray plays for the first time. Pickens, a member of Region 7-3A, lost its opening game 27-15 last week to Sonoraville.
The Mountaineers play Ridgeland and then Northwest Whitfield before opening region play against Haralson County on Sept. 23.
Southeast hopes to keep wins rolling at Gordon Central
Southeast Whitfield downed Coosa 14-7 last week to open its season with a win for the first time since 2017, and the Raiders have reason to believe 2-0 is within reach.
Southeast (1-0) travels to Calhoun to face Gordon Central (0-1) tonight at 7:30.
One of Southeast’s two victories last season was a 48-38 win over Gordon Central, which finished 0-10 last season and opened this year with a 10-6 loss to Armuchee. Gordon Central has gone winless since Nov. 13, 2020, a 35-32 victory over Dade County.
Southeast’s defense held Coosa to one touchdown and forced two fumbles and an interception last week, and that hawking defense looks to limit Gordon Central tonight.
Christian Heritage hopes for bounce-back at Temple
Christian Heritage (0-1) fell 21-14 in its opener to North Cobb Christian last week, and the Lions hit the road for the first of three straight games away from home.
First is a stop at Temple (1-0), which shot past Pike County 41-18 last week to begin the season. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Christian Heritage will have to deal with a dynamic dual-threat quarterback in Temple’s Cam Vaughn. Vaughn piled up 270 rushing yards and six touchdowns in that win over Pike County, also adding 49 passing yards. Vaughn was named the Region 5-2A player of the year last season.
Christian Heritage has a solid quarterback of its own, though. Making his first start, sophomore quarterback Carter Triplett tossed two touchdowns last week.
Murray opens home schedule with LFO
After the first game under new head coach Kurt Napier resulted in a 49-7 loss at Coahulla Creek last Friday, the Indians (0-1) hope for a better result in their home opener tonight at 7:30 against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (0-1).
LFO, which opened the year with a 32-13 loss against Gilmer, finished 1-9 a year ago, with that lone win coming against Murray.
The Warriors were region mates with Murray every season from 2014 to 2021, but Murray County stepped down into Class 2A this season. Murray went 3-5 in those games since 2014 and leads the series with LFO 25-19-1 overall.
