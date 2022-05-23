Bearden signs with Milligan College

Dalton High School Jayden Bearden, right, signed to swim at Milligan University in Milligan, Tennessee. Also pictured is Bearden’s mother, Erin Lawson. Bearden was a member of the 200-yard freestyle relay team that won first place at the Class 6A state swimming championships in Atlanta in February.

 Contributed photo

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video