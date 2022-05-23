Bearden signs with Milligan College
Mr. Steve Wayne Hipps, age 67, of Chatsworth, Georgia passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Vivian Postell, age 83, of Dalton, went home to be with the Lord Friday, May 20, 2022, at The Oaks of Dalton. She is preceded in death by her husband of sixty-one years, Arvil Postell; her parents, Russell and Ethel Smith; brother, Terry Smith, Hershel Smith, James "Eddie" Smith; sisters, Vi…
Mr. Jess Teasley, age 86, of Dalton, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
