Dalton High School is looking for a new leader of its girls basketball team.
Brad Beck has been relieved of his head coaching duties but will remain a teacher at the school, he told the Daily Citizen-News on Wednesday.
Beck led the Catamounts for two seasons, finishing with a record of 22-33. In the 2018-2019, Beck guided the team to an appearance in the Class 6A state playoffs and a 16-14 record. This past season, his team went 6-19 and did not make the state playoffs.
“Always tough when you have to inform your team the journey together is over,” Beck posted on his Twitter account Wednesday. “Get your popcorn ready because they are going to be must-see for a long time to come!"
Beck was tabbed as Dalton's head coach in 2018 after former head coach Jim Case resigned. Beck was an assistant coach for Dalton High in 2014 and 2015 prior to receiving the head coaching job.
Calls Wednesday night to Dalton athletics director Jeff McKinney were not immediately returned.
