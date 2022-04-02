Dalton High School graduate Damian Rodriguez is getting the best of two worlds.
After graduating from DHS in 2021, the former Catamounts soccer standout signed in December to play with the Chattanooga Football Club, a professional soccer team that competes in the National Independent Soccer Association.
While Rodriguez is with CFC, he’s also attending classes at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga paid for by the club.
“College is a must for me,” said Rodriguez. “Soccer isn’t going to be there forever, and I have to have a plan B after soccer. I really don’t know how long my career is going to last. With them saying they were going to pay for my college classes really got me interested. I talked with my parents, and we thought that would be better than me going off somewhere far away for college.”
Rodriguez had opportunities to play soccer in college, but his arrangement with the Chattanooga Football Club lets him play, get paid and go to school for free, all about 30 minutes from home.
“He could have gone to some top college programs, but that was his dream (to play professionally),” said Kerem Daser, Rodriguez’s youth coach with the North Georgia Soccer Academy and the scouting director for Chattanooga FC. “Sometimes players get injured and go on a different journey. It’s nice for him to have his college classes paid for while he’s playing professional soccer.”
“Damian is kind of our superstar,” said Daser. “He’s been with us since 2016. He played with me for six years. It was pretty exciting to see such a great young talent get that opportunity.”
During the summer after Rodriguez’s junior year of high school, Chattanooga FC coaches came to watch him play for the North Georgia Soccer Academy. He was invited to train with the team, and signed his first professional deal with the team in December. Rodriguez competed with the team, scoring his first goal, and earned a two-year contract starting this season. Chattanooga FC opened the season March 26. While Rodriguez is fulfilling his soccer dream with CFC, he hasn’t forgotten about the North Georgia Soccer Academy. He’s helping Daser coach youth programs when he can. On a recent weekend, CFC had a preseason game in Greenville, South Carolina, on Saturday, and Rodriguez was back in Dalton helping coach the next day.
“He had a day off, but he was with us the whole day,” Daser said. “They all look up to Damian. He’s kind of a role model for them.”
Rodriguez continues work at the academy in hopes of honing his coaching skills for when his playing days are over.
“I want to be able to get to the highest level of playing that I possibly can, and then I want to be a coach,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez starred as a midfielder for Dalton High School, and the team won two state championships, and he played with his brother Fabian, who is a senior on this year’s Catamounts squad.
The younger Rodriguez is also a star and is set to train with CFC this summer, but he’s undecided whether he will try to go pro or play in college.
“He’s unpredictable,” Damian Rodriguez joked.
“I was able to play with my friends and my brother,” Damian Rodriguez said of his time in high school. “It was just a crazy atmosphere a lot of the time. We would play rival schools like Northwest, Southeast, and there would be just so many fans that would come out.”
Rodriguez said the adjustment to the professional game was severe. The 18-year-old was suddenly competing against older and more experienced players.
“Throughout my entire life, and even in high school, I could basically do whatever I wanted with the ball,” Rodriguez said. “No one would really try to press me. With CFC, I tried to do that and pretty much got taken out right away. I had to adjust by playing more quickly. I played some good teams in club and high school, but that’s nothing compared to how it is with Chattanooga right now. Everything is so fast-paced.”
Rodriguez said he is thankful CFC is giving him the opportunity to suit up for professional soccer so close to home. The pipeline to the pros is there, he said, for anyone who has the right combination of skill and work ethic.
“There’s a lot of talent here in Dalton, and there will be kids better than me,” Rodriguez said. “As long as you work hard, doors open quickly.”
