The 26th annual Charlie Bowen Memorial Golf Classic is Monday, Oct. 24, at Nob North Golf Course.
The golf tournament, which is named for former educator and community pioneer the late Mr. Charles Bowen who lived to be 101, raises funds to support the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Georgia Mountains programs. Last year, over 250 children received mentoring services provided by the agency.
Registration/lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and the shotgun start is at 1 p.m. Chick-fil-A Dalton Mall is providing a complimentary lunch for all golfers at the tournament. Other sponsors include Mohawk, Textile Rubber, Engineered Floors, Griffin Medical Supply, Marketing Alliance, North Georgia Toyota, Brown Whitworth Foundation, Helen & Harry Saul Foundation Pilgrim’s, and Performance Sample.
Golf classic participants will have a chance to win hole-in-one contests sponsored by Northwest Georgia Toyota. Awards will be given to first through third place in both divisions.
Call BBBS at (706) 278-0702 to make a reservation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.