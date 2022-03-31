CHATSWORTH — Murray County High School didn’t waste any time getting its offense rolling against cross-town rival North Murray Thursday night.
The Indians (4-12) put up five first-inning runs in a 11-0 defeat of North Murray (4-14) at home, sweeping the Mountaineers 2-0 in the two-game Region 6-3A series. Murray also downed North Murray 7-5 on Tuesday.
After holding North Murray off the board in the top of the first to start a stellar pitching performance from Jackson Bearden, Murray got started quickly on offense in the bottom of the first.
Landon Bennett belted a hit to reach base, then rounded to second. Waylon Stanley then singled to send in Bennett for the first Murray run.
Taylor Carrell blasted a ball that fell to the ground on the warning track, but Carrell was able to motor around for a triple as the Mountaineer outfield chased down the ball that hit a gap between center and right field. Stanley trotted home for the Indians’ second score.
A grounder by Braxton Vineyard was snagged by North Murray for the first out of the first inning, but Carrell sprinted home for the third Murray run.
Bearden reached base before Landon McCamy beat out a throw to first to let Bearden reach home.
Murray loaded the bases before Bennett, at bat for the second time in the inning, was hit by a pitch to send in McCamy.
North Murray pitcher Brylan Bond was finally escaped the first inning by forcing an out with the bases still loaded, stranding three more potential runs.
The Mountaineers created a little trouble for Bearden in the second.
Sebastian Villareal started the inning with a walk and reached third base, while the Mountaineers put another runner at second. Bearden got out of the jam and didn’t allow many more North Murray scoring opportunities.
Bearden allowed one hit in the six-inning game, striking out three and walking out three. Two of those three walks came during the second inning.
The North Murray hit didn’t come until the top of the sixth, when Grayson Bartley doubled.
The Indians added three more runs in the fourth when Carrell doubled to bring in Bennett and Stanley, then Vineyard singled to bring in Carrell.
Carrell scored again on an error in the bottom of the sixth, then a McCamy double brought in two more runs to end the game via mercy rule.
Murray’s 11 runs are the most the Indians have scored this season, surpassing the seven scored against North Murray on Tuesday.
Despite allowing eight runs in his three innings of work, Bond struck out four. Ken Mascia entered in the fourth for North Murray, allowing just three hits in the final three innings from Murray.
The win is the third in the last four games for the Indians after Murray started the season 1-11. North Murray, on the other hand, is on a skid of 11 straight defeats since a 4-3 start.
The Mountaineers try to bounce back tonight at LaFayette at 5:55, while Murray looks to keep momentum going with a game tonight at Trion at 5:30.
