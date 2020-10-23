Big night for WR Lester, defense, leads Christian Heritage to first region win

Christian Heritage School (5-1) kept rolling right into the start of Region 7-A Private play Friday night, dispatching Marietta’s Walker (1-6) 35-0 to get their first region win.
Christian Heritage led 14-0 at half.
Wide receiver Evan Lester finished with a school-record 258 receiving yards and three touchdowns on seven receptions. He scored on receptions of 21, 45 and 69 yards.
Quarterback Christian Thomas threw those touchdown passes to Lester, finishing with over 300 yards through the air and also rushing for a touchdown and throwing an interception.
Solomon Locke added a rushing touchdown as well.
The Christian Heritage defense held Walker to 50 total yards and negative rushing yards.
The win sets up a region showdown at home next Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Darlington for Christian Heritage. Darlington was the Lions' only region defeat last year, and the Tigers appear to be one of Christian Heritage's main competitors in Region 7-A Private in 2020.
