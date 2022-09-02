The Southeast Whitfield High School Raiders came into Friday night rolling after a 2-0 start, but the early season Raider run was slammed to a halt by Nate Dunfee and Gordon Lee.
Dunfee piled up five touchdowns by three different methods, and Gordon Lee (1-2) upended Southeast (2-1) 46-22 in the Raiders’ Friday night home opener.
Dunfee scored three touchdowns on the ground, sprinted for a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown and caught a receiving score. The running back had 192 yards and the three touchdowns on just nine carries.
After Southeast’s first drive of the night reached the Gordon Lee 31 before stalling on fourth down, Dunfee broke loose for his first rushing score, a 38-yarder. A two-point conversion made it 8-0.
Southeast had the answers for Gordon Lee’s offense early though.
The Raiders inched down the field, aided by a 25-yard pass from Brayden Miles to Anthony Ramirez, and Brady Ensley plunged in for a 2-yard touchdown to bring the Raiders within 8-7 with 40 seconds left in the first.
Then, Gordon Lee began a stretch of three straight possessions of only needing one touch to score.
First, Dunfee’s 90-yard kickoff return made it 14-7 with seconds to go in the first. Southeast drove to the Trojan 18, but, after a fourth down stop, Dunfee was sprinting again, taking the first play of the drive 82 yards down the sideline for a rushing score.
Robert Henson got in on the one-play drive party on the next possession, weaving through the secondary and scooting in for a 63-yard touchdown that put Southeast in a 28-7 hole with 7:05 in the second quarter.
The Raiders finally managed an answer, when Miles hit a back-pedaling Samuel Harper for a 9-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-14 with 4:13 before half.
The visitors plowed back down the field, needing a sustained drive this time, and quarterback Kade Cowan’s first completion of the game was a 5-yard pass to none other than Dunfee with four seconds before the break.
After taking the 34-14 lead, Dunfee’s fifth touchdown of the night — a 16-yard rush — made the Southeast deficit 40-13, and Holt Roberts picked off Miles and careened through traffic for a 50-yard touchdown return to make it 46-13 in the third.
Harper returned the favor with an interception of Gordon Lee late in the third, and Miles added a late rushing touchdown, a 5-yard plunge, as the Gordon Lee backups entered.
Miles passed for 104 yards with the touchdown and interception while rushing for 61 and a score.
Ensley, coming off a four touchdown game against Gordon Central last week, was held to 24 yards rushing on nine carries despite his touchdown score.
The Raiders will look to regroup during a bye week next week. Southeast will next take the field in a home game against Armuchee on Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Gordon Lee is idle next week too. The Trojans host Bremen Sept. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.