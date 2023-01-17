Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Foggy early with showers developing later in the day. High around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.