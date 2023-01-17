Dalton State College overcame a 13-point deficit to move past Brewton-Parker 69-64 on the road Monday and finish up a two-game road trip without a loss.
The Roadrunners trailed 40-32 at halftime, then outscored the Barons 37-24 after the break to grab the win.
The victory comes on the heels of another Southern States Athletic Conference win, as Dalton State downed Talladega 67-56 on the road on Saturday.
In Monday’s game, Dalton State (11-7, 6-4 SSAC) kept pace with Brewton-Parker (4-14, 2-8 SSAC) early before the Barons pulled out to a 10-point lead late in the frame.
The first few minutes of the second half belonged to the Barons — as the hosts ran up a 49-36 lead with just under 15 minutes to play — but it was all DSC from there.
The Roadrunners, beginning with an basket through a foul from Boubacar Kamissoko, outscored Brewton-Parker 33-16 the rest of the way and built a lead of as many as nine in the waning moments.
Carterius Evans helped lead the charge for the Roadrunners, scoring 10 of his 14 points during the second half. He totaled 14 points and six rebounds, and Sean Cobb led Dalton State in both categories with 15 and 10, good for a double-double.
Jacquez Fountain and Franklin Almonte scored nine as the Roadrunners got the win despite shooting 5-for-29 on 3-pointers.
The Roadrunners more than doubled the Barons in points off turnovers, turning 15 turnovers into 18 points, while Brewton-Parker managed just eight.
In Saturday’s win over Talladega, Dalton High School grad Almonte led Dalton State with 12 points and grabbed five rebounds, while Cobb and Fountain both scored 11.
The Roadrunners take the two-game win streak into a showdown with No. 19 Faulkner in Dalton on Saturday at 2 p.m.
