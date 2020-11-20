Big second half leads Sonoraville past Coahulla Creek

Coahulla Creek High School (2-8, 1-7 Region 6-3A) fell in its season finale at Sonoraville (5-5, 3-5 Region 6-3A) 33-12 Friday night.
The Colts struck first and led 6-0 after the first quarter, and the score was tied at 6 at halftime. A 27-point second second half allowed Sonoraville to run away with the game.
That first score was a 12-yard pass from Kace Kinnamon to Robbie Wiggins for a touchdown.
Kinnamon threw another touchdown pass, a 44-yarder to Justin Baker, as Sonoraville was pulling away in the fourth quarter,
The Colts finish the season 2-8 under first-year head coach Danny Wilson. The Colts were 2-8 in 2019 as well.
