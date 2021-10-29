Big second quarter helps Northwest pull away from Ridgeland 49-21

Northwest Whitfield High School and Ridgeland were deadlocked with a touchdown apiece at the end of the first quarter in Rossville Friday night, but a 28-point second quarter helped the Bruins pull away for a 49-21 win over the Region 7-4A foe.
Northwest (6-3, 3-1 Region 7-4A) needed just over a minute to strike first in the game before Ridgeland (1-8, 0-4 Region 7-4A) answered quickly.
Owen Brooker hit Brayden Morrison for a 33-yard touchdown with 10:48 in the first quarter, but Darrian Burks took the ensuing kickoff back inside the Bruins' 10. Ashton Turner reached the end zone for Ridgeland two plays later to tie the game at seven.
After the first quarter ended with the same score, the floodgates opened for the Northwest offense.
Brooker hit his second touchdown pass early in the second quarter when he found Hudson Gray. Dominique Smith then intercepted a Ridgeland pass to set up a one-yard Cameron Collins rushing score.
Then, after a would-be touchdown pass was called back because of a penalty, Brooker found Brayden Morrison for a long pass down to the Ridgeland two, and Adrian Reyes plunged in a play later.
Brayden Morrison caught five passes for 114 yards.
Brooker finished the Bruin offensive flurry with his third touchdown of the half when he hit a wide-open Ray Morrison for a 35-yard touchdown.
With just 12.9 seconds before the half, Ridgeland's Chase Watkins hit Burks for a halfback pass that went for a score to cut the Northwest lead to 35-13 at the break.
Brooker tallied his fourth touchdown pass midway through the third, but Gray did most of the work on his second score. A touch pass behind the line of scrimmage went for a 50-yard touchdown for Gray.
Brooker finished 17-of-26 for 382 yards and the four scores.
Collins added the final Northwest score with 8:03 remaining on a 13-yard rushing touchdown, and Ridgeland added a touchdown late to make the score 49-13.
Northwest will host Pickens Friday at 7:30 to conclude the regular season for the Bruins. Northwest can lock up the second seed in the region with a win or a Heritage loss to Cedartown next week.
