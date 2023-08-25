Southeast Whitfield High School picked up their first win of the season on Friday night when Denis Estrada hit a game-winning field goal with just 11.8 seconds left.
After a stalemate between the two teams during the first half, Southeast (1-1) gained momentum after halftime and narrowly defeated the Warriors (0-2) 19-16.
“Our kids fought hard all night,” said Southeast Whitfield head coach Todd Murray after the win. “Our defense held strong and at the end, we had trust that Denis was going to make it.”
Two Southeast fumbles in the first quarter gave way for Gordon Central to recover the ball on the Southeast 20. Warrior quarterback Peyton Chastain was able to find Camdon Miles for a 5 yard passing TD at the end of the first quarter to lead the game early with 8 points after a Traeviun Millsap two-point conversion.
Raider quarterback Jacob Layman handed off to Ian Lively for a total of 37 yards across two runs in the second quarter, getting the ball to the Warrior 5. Noah Singleton carried the ball in followed by a Lively conversion, evening the playing field 8-8 by the end of the first half. Layman scrambled 22 yards to the Warrior 27 with one second to go in the second quarter.
A long Warrior drive at the beginning of the third was stopped by back-to-back tackles from Roberto Rios, allowing for Singleton to carry for 33 yards during the following Raider possession. Alberto Rios carried the ball 11 more yards to the 5-yard line, but another fumble caused a momentum-jarring turnover to the Warriors.
Defensive lineman Alexis Azurdia was able to apply pressure to Chastain late in the third quarter, followed by a massive Layman tackle of Warrior receiver DJ Fleetwood to stop another Gordon Central drive.
With 7.2 seconds left in the third, Kaleb Padilla had a 20-yard rushing TD and an Alberto Rios conversion put the Raiders in the lead for the first time during the game 16-8 to end the quarter.
It did not take long for the Warriors to answer Southeast with a 34-yard Braxton Carnes TD for Gordon Central followed by a Miles conversion, bringing the score to 16-16 with 9:17 left in the game.
Four offensive penalties in a row for Gordon Central put them on their own 13 yard line with just over two minutes to go in the game. Southeast lit up during the final stretch of the game, echoing their showing against Coosa during the season opening game, where, despite a 28-25 loss, they rallied quickly, racking up 25 points for a brief lead.
With one minute to go in the game, a blocked punt orchestrated by Hunter Rodgers and a recovery on the Warriors 5-yard-line opened up a clear opportunity for kicker Denis Estrada. Sailing the ball through the uprights for 3 put Southeast over the edge with 11.8 seconds left on the clock. Despite a late effort from the Warriors, a tight Raiders defense allowed the clock to run out, ending the game 19-16.
“We played better in the second half once again,” said Murray. “We kind of sputtered in the first quarter so we gotta start faster.”
Southeast travels to Chickamauga next Friday for their first away game of the season when they take on Gordon Lee, while Gordon Central visits Coosa, who edged out Southeast 28-25 last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.