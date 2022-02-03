With 47 seconds left in a road game at Blue Mountain College Thursday night, Dalton State College grabbed a five-point lead and seemed to be in control of the game as the seconds waned.
Instead, the hosts shocked the Roadrunners with nine points in the game's final 30 seconds, finishing a frenetic comeback by drilling three free throws just before the buzzer to sink Dalton State 63-62.
It started with a made 3-pointer from Blue Mountain's Ty Jones with 30 seconds left. The Toppers (10-9, 3-8 Southern States Athletic Conference) sent Dalton State's Rodley Adjei to the line with 14 seconds left, and Adjei knocked down both free throws to put Dalton State (10-11, 5-7 SSAC) back up 61-57.
With five seconds left, Blue Mountain's Exavian Young was fouled by Dalton State's Mohamed Abubakar while shooting a 3-pointer.
Young made all three free throws, and Adjei was fouled again with four seconds left. After Adjei hit one of the two free throws, Abubakar again committed a foul on the potential game-winning 3-pointer with just .4 left on the clock.
Jones stepped to the line, swished the first two to tie the game, then rattled in the third to grab the improbable win.
The roller-coaster ending matched the up-and-down game attached to it.
Blue Mountain grabbed a 26-12 advantage in the first half after a slow start from the Roadrunners.
Dalton State closed the lead to 30-25 by halftime and gained a seven-point advantage in the second.
Adjei led Dalton State with 13 points, Igor Stokic scored 12 with eight rebounds and Donavan Miller scored 11.
Jones scored 28 to lead the Toppers, with Young scoring 16.
Thursday's game was the third contest in the last four that ended with just a one-point margin. The Roadrunners lost to No. 2 Talladega 81-80 last week on a game-winning 3-pointer in overtime, then defeated William Carey 78-77 in overtime on Monday.
The Roadrunners will try to rebound Saturday with a game in Mashburn Arena at the Dalton Convention Center against Stillman at 2 p.m.
