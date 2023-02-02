Dalton State College had its three-game win streak halted Tuesday night with a road conference loss to Blue Mountain Christian.
The Southern States Athletic Conference foe forged ahead after halftime and downed Dalton State 67-58.
The Roadrunners (14-9, 9-6 SSAC) led 29-24 at the halftime break. Dalton State matched that total again after half, but Blue Mountain (13-9, 7-8 SSAC) rolled up 43 in the second period.
The Toppers quickly erased Dalton State’s first-half advantage, and an 11-1 run by the hosts put the Roadrunners in a 49-40 hole at the 8:43 mark of the second half.
Dalton State responded with six straight points, but Blue Mountain pushed the lead back up to nine and didn’t let it sink lower than five again.
After shooting 7-for-25 — good for 28% — in the first half, the Toppers were up to 45.5% in the second half.
Dalton State started the game quickly and had a 16-4 lead midway through the first half.
Blue Mountain answered with 10 straight points, but the Roadrunners managed to hold on to the meager advantage until half.
The Blue Mountain win avenges a Dalton State 68-61 victory from earlier this season.
Donavan Miller led Dalton State with 16 points. Sean Cobb scored 11 and pulled down nine rebounds, Boubacar Kamissoko had 10 points and six boards and Carterius Evans scored nine and had seven rebounds.
Vatangoe Donzo and Ryan Sanders each scored 14 for Blue Mountain.
The Roadrunners stay on the road in Mississippi for a Saturday road game in Hattiesburg against William Carey. The game tips at 3 p.m.
