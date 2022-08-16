Bob Byrd Judo hosts an open dojo on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to welcome the community and raise money for Dalton Greater Works. The event is free and includes games and fun for the little ones; demonstrations and skill-sharing for the adults; and a bake sale with all proceeds going to Dalton Greater Works, a local nonprofit outreach program dedicated to helping those most in need in the community.
“Bob Byrd Judo is a place in the community where adults and children can come and study the art of judo,” said Kevin Jones, owner of Bob Byrd Judo. “It gives people the chance to experience a different culture, learn how to defend themselves, exercise and have fun.”
Jones earned his second-degree black belt in judo while teaching English in Japan. In his early 20s, he struggled with depression. It was from this dark place that he found judo, which gave him a constructive outlet. In 2020, sixth-degree black belt Bob Byrd retired and passed the dojo to Jones.
Judo is known as “the gentle way” as it is a martial art that uses an opponent’s attack against him.
“This is why a lot of parents bring their kids to train in judo because they don’t want to teach their small kids to punch and kick but at the same time, they are learning practical techniques to help with discipline and structure,” Jones said. “Plus, it’s really fun.”
Many people don’t know about judo and the benefits. This is why Bob Byrd Judo is welcoming the community to come see what judo is. In addition to demonstrations and games, the dojo is also holding a bake sale fundraiser to help raise money for Dalton Great Works.
One time during the adult class, during a downpour, a man came into the dojo looking for help. He was trying to find the local shelter and was lost. Jones handed the class over to one of his brown-belt students and offered to drive him only to find that the shelter was already full.
“It really made me realize how scary it is to be homeless, to have no way to get back on your feet,” Jones said. “What sets Dalton Greater Works apart is that it is a local charity, it’s not an organization that has a lot of layers of bureaucracy between what they receive and who they give it to, and the people who volunteer there are not there to earn a living, they’re spending all their donations on helping people.
“I think something like martial arts embodies the same values. It’s about helping the community and that’s what we want to do, we want to help adults and kids better themselves and keep improving.”
Bob Byrd Judo is at 616 S. Hamilton St.
